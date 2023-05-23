Michael Jordan Is Now the Proud Owner of an 1,817 HP Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

It looks like Michael Jordan is among the few people in the world to get their hands on a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

A photo posted on Hennessey Performance’s Instagram account shows the basketball star standing with CEO John Hennessey and the 1,817 horsepower convertible car. The caption read: “Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend.”

More from Robb Report

As Robb Report has previously reported, only 30 of the vehicles were produced by the carmaker. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the vehicle is priced at $3 million, with each one individually commissioned to the car’s owner. The company has called it “the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible.”

“We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar,” John Hennessey said in a statement when the car was announced. “Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof—it is an unmatched automotive experience.”

Although the hypercar manufacturer is Texas-based, it opened a Miami showroom last September. That might have helped the delivery of the vehicle; the background of the image contains an address that appears to be the same as Michael Jordan’s private Florida golf club, The Grove XXIII. Named after his iconic jersey number, it is also luxurious, with an 18-hole golf course, a pro shop, a learning facility and an upscale clubhouse.

The Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar.

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

We previously reported that Hennessey has plans to develop another powerful vehicle: the world’s first electric, six-wheel hypercar. Codenamed Project Deep Space, sketches show that the vehicle will include a “diamond seating configuration” with a central driving position. The six wheels would each have their own motor, increasing mechanical grip. But that’s not the most eye-catching detail of the futuristic vehicle: The automaker said it would churn out a beastly 2,400 HP. Even better, it may go into production as soon as 2026.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.