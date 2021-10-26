Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan early in his career sell for nearly $1.5 million after fees, setting a record price at auction for game-worn footwear, according to Sotheby's. The white leather shoes with the red Nike swoosh and soles were worn by the iconic player in the fifth game of his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, when Nike's Jordan-affiliated brand was only just taking off as a sensation both on and off the court.