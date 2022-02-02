Michael K. Williams: Four charged over drug overdose of The Wire actor

Four men have been charged over the drug overdose death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the accused men were part of a gang that sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Mr Williams prior to his death in Brooklyn in September.

In a statement, Mr Williams vowed to bring “every tool to bear” to fight the drug epidemic.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.”

A drug trafficking gang had been operating near Mr William’s home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, since August 2020, the Department of Justice and the NYPD said in a joint statement.