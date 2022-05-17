Michael K Williams wouldn’t ‘knowingly take fentanyl’, nephew says: ‘I know that like I know my first name’

Michael K Williams was writing a book and “doing well” in the days before he died of an accidental drug overdose, his nephew has said.

The Wire star died in September aged 54, with a medical examiner ruling that the actor had died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode (18 May) of Red Table Talk, Williams’s nephew Dominic Dupont – who found the actor’s body in his New York apartment – said he had not thought his uncle was “overwhelmed or dealing with any major issues”.

“It did not appear to me that Mike was sliding back into addiction,” he said (via People).

“Michael also worked really hard not to have the things he was going through weigh on other people. He was an actor, right, and you can fool people, you can convince people that you’re okay.”

However, Dupont stressed that Williams “would not have knowingly taken fentanyl”, adding: “I know that like I know my first name.”

In February, four men were charged with selling heroin laced with fentanyl to Williams before his death.

An opioid painkiller, fentanyl is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and significantly more potent than heroin.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.