The Michael Kors Labor Day sale is finally here—these are the best deals
With Labor Day comes a bevy of sales at top retailers—including handbag designer Michael Kors. The popular brand just launched its annual holiday weekend sale, with an additional 25% off all sale items both online and in stores. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, and the sale runs from now through Tuesday, September 7 at 5:29 a.m. EDT.
At the Michael Kors Labor Day sale, you'll find purses—like totes, satchels and crossbody bags—wallets, shoes, clothing and jewelry. To help you shop the big event, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop below.
Purses
Get the Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag for $82.95 (Save $75.05)
Get the Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $89 (Save $309)
Get the Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $89 (Save $139)
Get the Jet Set Travel Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $89 (Save $209)
Get the Sullivan Small Saffiano Leather Tote Bag for $116.10 (Save $141.90)
Get the Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $229)
Get the Eva Large Logo Stripe Tote Bag for $134.10 (Save $163.90)
Get the Slater Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack for $147.60 (Save $180.40)
Get the SoHo Large Quilted Snake Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag for $160.50 (Save $267.50)
Wallets
Get the Rae Quilted Cotton Blend Bag Charm for $39 (Save $31)
Get the Small Snake Embossed Leather Card Case for $51.45 (Save $46.55)
Get the Cooper Logo Billfold Wallet With Passcase for $53 (Save $125)
Get the Graphic Logo Continental Wristlet for $103.95 (Save $94.05)
Shoes
Get the Amos Leather Gladiator Sandal for $46.49 (Save $78.51)
Get the Keating Crocodile Embossed Slide Sneaker for $56.25 (Save $68.75)
Clothing and accessories
Get the Metallic Quilted Chevron Packable Puffer Jacket for $100 (Save $150)
Get the Faux Fur-Trim Wool-Blend Coat for $129.94 (Save $365.06)
Get the Slim Runway Black Stainless Steel Watch for $149 (Save $46)
Get the Darci Pavé Rose Gold-Tone Watch for $149 (Save $101)
Shop the Michael Kors Labor Day sale
