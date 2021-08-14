Get a Michael Kors purse for up to 60% off during this enormous end-of-summer sale

Get a Michael Kors purse for 60% off during the Michael Kors Summer Send-Off sale.

Style-savvy shoppers know that the perfect handbag is both stylish and functional. If your go-to handbag is looking a little worse for wear these days (no judgment from us!), you’ll be pleased to know that right now, you can get a Michael Kors purse for significant savings as part of the brand’s epic Summer Send-Off sale.

This sale serves up markdowns of up to 60% on already-discounted items. There are so many options up for grabs here but don’t worry, because we’ve gone ahead and done the legwork and found all the handbags (including shoulder bags and totes, crossbodies and more) and wallets you simply don’t want to miss.

This versatile crossbody comes in a fall-ready merlot shade—and it can be yours for under $100.

For a summer-into-fall statement piece, grab the Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag in merlot or black for just $89—a savings of $139 from its original $228 selling price. With a 4.9-star rating from Michael Kors shoppers, this elegant and versatile crossbody will be right at home on your hip whether you’re running errands around town or out for the night. Constructed with 100% leather and the brand’s signature hardware in gold-tone metal, this chic Michael Kors purse features a zip fastening for easy storage and enough space to comfortably fit all your cards and IDs with ease.

Now that we’ve officially piqued your curiosity, keep scrolling to see all of our must-haves from the Michael Kors Summer Send-Off sale.

The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Summer Send-Off sale

Save $300 on this glam crossbody bag.

This luxe shoulder bag is on sale for 50% off at Michael Kors.

A chic wallet is a must-have in any season.

