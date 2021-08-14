Get a Michael Kors purse for up to 60% off during this enormous end-of-summer sale
Style-savvy shoppers know that the perfect handbag is both stylish and functional. If your go-to handbag is looking a little worse for wear these days (no judgment from us!), you’ll be pleased to know that right now, you can get a Michael Kors purse for significant savings as part of the brand’s epic Summer Send-Off sale.
This sale serves up markdowns of up to 60% on already-discounted items. There are so many options up for grabs here but don’t worry, because we’ve gone ahead and done the legwork and found all the handbags (including shoulder bags and totes, crossbodies and more) and wallets you simply don’t want to miss.
For a summer-into-fall statement piece, grab the Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag in merlot or black for just $89—a savings of $139 from its original $228 selling price. With a 4.9-star rating from Michael Kors shoppers, this elegant and versatile crossbody will be right at home on your hip whether you’re running errands around town or out for the night. Constructed with 100% leather and the brand’s signature hardware in gold-tone metal, this chic Michael Kors purse features a zip fastening for easy storage and enough space to comfortably fit all your cards and IDs with ease.
Now that we’ve officially piqued your curiosity, keep scrolling to see all of our must-haves from the Michael Kors Summer Send-Off sale.
The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Summer Send-Off sale
Crossbody purses
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $89 (Save $139)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Small Woven Metallic and Logo Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag for $98 (Save $80)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 (Save $279)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag from $119 (Save $229)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Crossbody Bag from $119 (Save $229)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Soho Large Studded Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag for $256.80 (Save $301.20)
Totes and shoulder bags
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Logo Stripe Tote Bag for $89 (Save $279)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Charlotte Large Logo and Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $89 (Save $309)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $89 (Save $309)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mel Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag for $99 (Save $259)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Leather Shoulder Bag from $109 (Save $178.80 to $189)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mercer Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag for $129 (Save $199)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft Medium Frayed Denim Shoulder Bag for $516 (Save $774)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Mia Leopard Calf Hair Shoulder Satchel for $636 (Save $954)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft Oversized Signature Print Denim Shoulder Bag for $775 (Save $775)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft Oversized Floral Calf Leather and Snakeskin Shoulder Bag for $925 (Save $925)
Wallets
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Wallet for $49 (Save $79)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Small Metallic Woven and Logo Wallet for $55.13 (Save $42.87)
Shop the Michael Kors Sale
