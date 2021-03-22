Michael Kovrig: China begins espionage trial behind closed doors

min read
Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig (composite image)
Michael Kovrig (r) and Michael Spavor have been held since 2018

The trial of a second Canadian citizen accused of espionage in China has begun in Beijing.

Michael Kovrig's case is being heard after Michael Spavor went on trial for the same charges on Friday.

They were arrested two years ago, days after Canada detained the daughter of the founder of telecom giant Huawei on the request of the US.

Monday's trial is being held behind closed doors and no immediate verdict is expected.

Mr Kovrig is a former diplomat and has worked for the International Crisis Group think tank while Michael Spavor was a businessman.

They have been in prison since their arrests in 2018 and face lengthy jail terms if found guilty.

The arrests have frayed relations between the two countries and Ottawa has accused Beijing of "hostage diplomacy".

Group of men wearing facemasks
International diplomats gathered outside the court

What is happening in Beijing today?

Police cordoned off the Beijing court as Canadian and other international diplomats were denied entry and turned away.

Jim Nickel, the charge d'affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, told reporters that access for diplomats "has been denied."

"We're very troubled by the lack of access and lack of transparency in the legal process," Mr Nickel said.

Meanwhile, William Klein, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Beijing who was also present outside the court, told reporters that the US is "deeply concerned at the lack of minimum procedural protections granted the two Canadian citizens".

How has Canada reacted?

Mr Spavor's trial, which had taken place in the northern Chinese city of Dandong on Friday morning, appeared to have lasted just two hours and the court said it would set a later date for the verdict. It is not unusual for some trials in China to take place swiftly.

On Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement that the "thoughts of all Canadians are with Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and their families during these difficult times".

"The eyes of the world are on these cases and proceedings and I want to thank our international partners for their continued support and solidary."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called the closed-door proceedings for the two trials "completely unacceptable".

"Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings," Mr Trudeau told reporters at a news conference.

US President Joe Biden has publicly supported calls for the two men's release and has pledged to work with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure "their safe return".

What has China said?

The two men's arrests in 2018 came just days after Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, at the request of the US.

Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing at a Vancouver court in January
Huawei's Meng Wanzhou has been living in Canada under house arrest

Canada called the arrests "arbitrary", but China denies they were in retaliation for Ms Meng's detention.

Both men were then charged with "spying on national secrets" and providing intelligence for "outside entities".

China's court system is completely controlled by the Communist Party and has an almost 100% conviction rate once defendants are charged, the BBC's Stephen McDonell in Beijing noted at the time they were charged.

