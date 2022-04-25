New attorneys for murder defendant Michael Lafler, 35, will have four weeks to file motions before the case is again set for trial.

St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman granted Lafler’s motion to substitute the Kalamazoo law firm of Levine and Levine to replace appointed public defender John McDonough, St. Joseph County's former prosecuting attorney.

The Colon man was held after his arrest on a $1 million bond for the Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, death of his girlfriend Chelsea Wallen, 33. The case was scheduled for trial last week before the change of counsel.

Wallen worked as a manager at Countryside Quality Meats in Union City. Lafler was an installer for a lawn maintenance company.

Attorneys Randall Levine and Anastase Markou, who will represent Lafler, are known for representing defendants in high-profile state and federal criminal cases in Michigan.

According to police reports, emergency medical responders were called to Lafler’s 418 Abbott St. home in Colon. Lafler indicated Wallen suffered a heart attack and he could not resuscitate her.

Colon Police also responded. Officers saw injuries and bruises to Wallen’s arm, neck, face and right eye. Lafler told officers both used cocaine. He also said he and Wallen were arguing.

Lafler said he went upstairs, but found Wallen on the floor when he returned. He called friends who came over. The couple also found her unresponsive and called 911.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide by asphyxia/strangulation.

Prosecuting attorney David Marvin listed 31 witnesses in the case, including experts from the Western Michigan University Stryker Medical School.

Lafler

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Michael Lafler murder trial continued for new legal counsel