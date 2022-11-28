Michael Lamb, Pittsburgh controller, announces bid for Allegheny County executive

Michael Lamb, current controller for the city of Pittsburgh, announced he is running for Allegheny County executive in 2023.

Current Executive Rich Fitzgerald took office in 2012 and reached his term limit.

Lamb, a Democrat, has served as controller since 2008. He said in a statement he has led efforts to increase transparency in government and make government more effective and efficient.

He said he is a supporter of making Pittsburgh’s nonprofits pay their fair share is a “leader in the fight against privatizing public assets.”

“In addition to those issues for which I have been fighting, we must have a criminal justice system that keeps people safe while providing real opportunities for those who have made mistakes and not just putting our residents in facilities that are unhealthy and unsafe,” he said in the release. “We need new partnerships with our numerous municipalities to ensure critical services are delivered effectively and we must ensure a fair property tax system that protects homeowners.”

Lamb is an attorney who lives in Mt. Washington.

Democrat Erin McClelland announced she is running earlier this year.

TRENDING NOW:

Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram Missing Cleveland woman found dead in a backyard in Allegheny County, death ruled as homicide VIDEO: Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts