Michael Madigan indicted on federal racketeering charges. Here's what to know.

Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Michael Madigan
    American politician

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades the most powerful politician in the state, was indicted Wednesday on federal racketeering charges alleging his elected office and political operation were a criminal enterprise that provided personal financial rewards for him and his associates.

The 22-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury comes after a yearslong federal investigation and alleges Madigan participated in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019 aimed at using the power of his office for personal gain.

Also charged in the indictment was Madigan’s longtime confidant, Michael McClain, a former state legislator and lobbyist who is facing separate charges alleging he orchestrated an alleged bribery scheme by Commonwealth Edison.

That same alleged scheme forms the backbone of the indictment returned Wednesday, outlining a plan by the utility giant to pay thousands of dollars to lobbyists favored by Madigan in order to win his influence over legislation the company wanted passed in Springfield.

Here’s what to know about the latest in the high-profile political corruption case.

Ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan, long the state’s most powerful politician, indicted on federal racketeering charges

The long-awaited charges punctuate a stunning downfall for Madigan, the longest serving leader of any legislative chamber in the nation who held an ironclad grip on the state legislature as well as the Democratic Party and its political spoils. He was dethroned as speaker in early 2021 as the investigation swirled around him, and soon after resigned the House seat he’d held since 1971.

Both Madigan and his attorneys denied the allegations in written statements Wednesday and said they intended to fight them in court.

>>> Read more here

Democrats seek to distance themselves from Michael Madigan as Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledges meeting with feds during investigation

After decades operating Madigan’s shadow, Illinois Democrats on Wednesday sought to distance themselves from the longtime House speaker and state party chairman, even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office acknowledged the governor had spoken with investigators working the case.

The racketeering and bribery allegations come at the start of an election year in which Pritzker seeks a second term and his fellow Democrats seek to hold on to the supermajorities in the House and Senate that Madigan and his political organization helped build through their ground-level campaign work and control of legislative mapmaking.

>>> Read more here

Michael Madigan case a study of how Illinois’ cozy politics morphs into alleged crime

At its core, the alleged bribery scheme involving ex-Speaker Madigan and utility giant Commonwealth Edison is an alarmingly familiar lesson on how often-cozy relationships between business leaders and politicians can catch the attention of federal prosecutors.

Like so many federal corruption probes before it, the case is replete with powerful political characters, bit players, well-connected lobbyists and big-business clout.

>>> Read more here

Read Michael Madigan’s indictment on federal racketeering charges

Madigan was indicted Wednesday on federal racketeering charges alleging an array of bribery schemes aimed at using the power of his office for personal gain. Read the indictment below.

>>> Read more here

