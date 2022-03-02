Michael Madigan indicted for alleged bribery

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted yesterday on federal racketeering charges that allege bribery schemes.

Why it matters: Madigan served as the state house speaker for 36 years, longer than any other in American history, until he stepped down in January 2021.

The charges: U.S. Attorney John Lausch has charged Madigan with attempting several pay-to-play schemes.

The 22-count indictment alleges that Madigan engaged in a "decade-long scheme" to use his public office for personal gain.

Lausch charges that Madigan led the 13th ward political organization in illegal activities through an organization the indictment calls "The Madigan Enterprise."

Many of the charges stem from the ComEd scandal. In 2019, lobbyists with close ties to Madigan and ComEd executives were indicted on a scheme to curry favor with the speaker.

What they're saying: "Corruption by an elected official and his associates undermines the public's confidence in our government," U.S. Attorney Lausch said in a statement Wednesday.

"The indictment alleges a long-term, multifaceted scheme to use public positions for unlawful private gain."

Big picture: Madigan has been under federal scrutiny for years, dating back to at least 2014.

"You better have a tight case, because if you're going to take the shot, you're not going to want to miss," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at an event at UIC.

What's next: Madigan was not arrested and no date has been set for arraignment.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: This is such a huge moment in Illinois politics. Every piece of legislation, every election, every candidate in the last 50 years was influenced in some way by Michael J. Madigan.

The history books will no doubt argue his legacy as one of the most powerful politicians to ever call Illinois home, but it will now include an asterisk.

