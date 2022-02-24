Michael Madsen arrested and cited in LA County

Actor Michael Madsen was arrested Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Madsen, 64, was cited for an unspecified violation and released about nine hours after he was detained, according to online police records. His bail was set at $500.

The “Reservoir Dogs” actor was reportedly disheveled when he was detained. His representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Madsen’s son, Hudson, died by suicide in late January. The medical examiner said Hudson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Madsen was similarly cited and released in December 2021, according to Los Angeles County records. The incident was not widely reported at the time, and the reason for that citation was also not specified.

In May 2019, Madsen was ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings ahead of his arraignment on a DUI charge. He was eventually sentenced to four days in jail and five years of probation.

Madsen spoke shortly after his son’s death about his struggle to comprehend it.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad,’” he said. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

———