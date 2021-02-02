Michael Mann: Why Biden's actions are good news from front lines of the climate change war

President Joe Biden, in his first weeks in office, already has advanced a sweeping agenda to tackle the climate crisis by addressing the health, economic, inequity and foreign policy aspects of the problem.

An executive order he issued last week establishes climate as an essential consideration in U.S. foreign policy and national security, recognizing the importance of restoring our role as a leader in the international effort to avert catastrophic climate change.

By labeling climate change a “maximum threat,” the president is signaling to the world that we’re in the midst of, for lack of a better term, a war.

Whether we like it or not, and surely not of our own choosing, we are indeed in a war — with powerful fossil fuel industry groups and those doing their bidding who have, for decades, orchestrated the most elaborate, well-funded disinformation campaign in the history of human civilization, the campaign to deny the reality of human-caused climate change.

Now, Biden is gathering his council to assess the current and future dangers in this fight, including all 17 intelligence agencies; a general on the international front, John Kerry, who will also have a seat on the National Security Council and will direct our diplomatic efforts abroad; and another general on the domestic front, former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy, who will coordinate climate action in the homeland.

Given the devastating climate impacts we are now seeing play out in real time, it’s no longer credible to vast swaths of the population for fossil fuel interests and their promoters to deny that climate change is real.

The troops are the vast array of experts, including scientists like myself, with whom the administration will continue to consult to assess what’s happening on the front lines.

Climate denial is in retreat

The good news is that early battles of the climate war, targeting the basic scientific evidence, have been won. Given the devastating climate impacts we are now seeing play out in real time, it’s no longer credible to vast swaths of the population for fossil fuel interests and their promoters to deny that climate change is real.

Polluting interests haven’t given up, however. They’re now fighting what I call “The New Climate War” — an assault on climate action using tactics that seek to delay, deflect, divide and sow doom, which lead us down the same path of inaction.

But there’s more good news: The enemy’s troops are starting to defect. A majority of younger Republicans favor action on climate. And a mounting number of moderate congressional Republicans would like to see their party engage meaningfully on the defining challenge of our time, advocating for climate solutions that are consistent with their ideological beliefs. An armistice appears in sight.

While no war analogy is ever perfect, the Marshall Plan isn’t a bad one for characterizing what a postwar battlefield might look like. Also known as the European Recovery Program, it was a U.S. program providing aid to Western Europe following the devastation of World War II. It provided more than $15 billion in assistance to help finance recovery efforts.

Just as the United States provided economic assistance to help Western European countries heal, we must help individuals, companies and industries transition off fossil fuels toward a clean energy future.

Plan calls for restoring land, water

President Biden’s newly announced climate plan seeks to do precisely that, providing government funds for a Civilian Climate Corps that will put Americans to work restoring public lands and waters that have been degraded by fossil fuel extraction and supporting agricultural, forestry and land management actions to increase the natural sequestration of carbon.

The plan also will establish an Interagency Working Group to assist coal, oil and natural gas and power plant communities, and to revitalize these communities by turning degraded lands such as brownfields into new hubs of economic activity.

As they say, you go to war with the army and the weapons you have. For the time being, this means that climate progressives who might have wished for a Gen. Bernie Sanders will have to get behind Gens. Kerry and McCarthy instead.

And while an expansive "Green New Deal" probably won’t pass a 50/50 Senate, legislation supporting carbon pricing and market incentives for renewables very well could, bringing at least a handful of moderate Republicans across the aisle to join with Democrats.

We can hope for ever bolder climate legislation down the road. But we must bring carbon emissions down substantially within the next few years, and the perfect cannot be allowed to be the enemy of the good.

Bipartisan climate legislation that can accelerate the green energy transition will complement the bold actions being taken by the new administration, putting us on the path to averting catastrophic planetary warming.

Michael E. Mann is distinguished professor of Atmospheric Science at Pennsylvania State University. He is the author of a recently released book, "The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back our Planet."

