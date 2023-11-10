Michael Mattioli found not guilty of homicide in death of Joel Acevedo

Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli was found not guilty Friday in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

A jury of eight women and four men sifted through evidence, witness testimony and digital records that were presented during the weeklong trial. The panel returned its verdict after 5½ hours of deliberation.

Mattioli wept gently and hugged Craig S. Powell, one of his attorneys, moments after the verdict was read. Members of Acevedo's family, many whom were in court throughout the trial, could be seen burying their heads into each other's chests in disappointment.

Michael Mattioli (center) hugs attorney Craig S. Powell (left). Attorney Michael F. Hart is on the right. Mattioli was acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide of Joel Acevedo in a jury trial Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Milwaukee.

Mattioli, a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, was off-duty when he told investigators he restrained Acevedo for 10 minutes during a fight at Mattioli's home in April 2020.

The two men were friends and were at Mattioli's home with two other people after a night of partying.

Acevedo, 25, died days later from his injuries. Mattioli was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Acevedo's death.

The verdict was reached after jurors briefly notified the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Swanson around 2:30 p.m. they were deadlocked. Swanson issued an order to keep deliberating.

A verdict was reached around 3:30 p.m.

Before handing the case to the jury, Swanson granted a request by Assistant District Attorney Paul Tiffin to allow jurors to also consider a lesser-included offense of second-degree reckless homicide in its deliberation.

Second-degree reckless homicide, a Class D felony, carries a punishment of 25 years imprisonment.

State law says the main difference between first- and second-degree reckless homicide is that “utter disregard for human life" is a required element for first-degree.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner testified earlier in the week Acevedo died of anoxic encephalopathy — or severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen. She also noted Acevedo's neck and chest showed signs of compression at the time of his death.

Thursday, Mattioli took the stand in his own defense. He testified he accused Acevedo of trying to steal from him and that Acevedo refused to leave when asked to do so. He told jurors he intended to restrain Acevedo until police arrived and denied choking him.

Dr. Jeffrey Jentzen, a former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and pathologist, testified Acevedo likely would have survived the encounter with Mattioli if he hadn’t had other medical conditions.

Pulmonary physician Dr. James Pearle said Acevedo had asthma, which can be aggravated by exercise or stress. He noted Acevedo underwent multiple trips to the hospital from 2016 to 2019 for respiratory distress. “His condition was a bad as it gets” for a man his age, Pearle said.

Dr. Jimmie Valentine, a clinical pharmacology and forensic toxicology consultant, testified the volume of cocaine found in Acevedo’s body suggested he binged on the drug for several hours before his deadly fight with Mattioli. Valentine reviewed medical reports for Acevedo and also examined antemortem and post-mortem specimens, as well as a urine specimen that was collected when Acevedo was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital on April 19, 2020.

