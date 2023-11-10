Michael Mattioli homicide trial Day 5: Jurors to begin deliberations

Jurors in the homicide trial of a former Milwaukee police officer are likely to start deliberating the case today.

Attorneys for Michael Mattioli rested their defense on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney Paul Tiffin rested his case Wednesday.

Jurors are expected to receive their final instructions from Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Swanson before beginning their deliberations.

Michael Mattioli was off-duty from his job as a Milwaukee police officer when he and his friend Joel Acevedo fought at Mattioli's home in April 2020.

Acevedo, 25, died days later from his injuries.

Mattioli, a 13-year veteran of the force before he resigned in September 2020, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of his friend, Joel Acevedo, 25.

Michael Mattioli testifies during day four of the Mattioli jury trial on Thursday November 9, 2023 seen in front of Judge David Swanson in the Public Safety Building in Milwaukee, Wis. Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide of Joel Acevedo.

On Thursday, Mattioli took the stand in his own defense. He testified he accused Acevedo of trying to steal from him and that Acevedo refused to leave when asked to do so.

He told jurors he intended to restrain Acevedo until police arrived, and denied applying a deadly chokehold on him.

Here's a recap of what else happened in court the previous day:

A clinical pharmacology and forensic toxicology consultant, Dr. Jimmie Valentine, testified the volume of cocaine found in Acevedo’s body suggested he binged on the drug for several hours before his deadly fight with Mattioli.

Pulmonary physician Dr. James Pearle said Acevedo had asthma, which can be aggravated by exercise or stress.

Dr. Jeffrey Jentzen, a former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and pathologist, testified Acevedo likely would have survived the encounter with Mattioli if he hadn’t had other medical conditions.

