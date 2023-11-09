Michael Mattioli homicide trial Day 4: Defense presents its case

Lawyers representing Michael Mattioli are expected to present their defense Thursday, the fourth day of the former Milwaukee police officer's homicide trial.

A 13-year veteran of the force, Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of his friend, Joel Acevedo, 25.

On Wednesday, medical examiner Wieslawa Tlomak testified Acevedo died from severe brain damage that was caused by a lack of oxygen. She said he also suffered cardiopulmonary arrest while at St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was taken following the April 19, 2020, fight with Mattioli.

Acevedo had "compressions" on his neck, chest and upper abdomen, she told jurors.

Here's what to expect today

Prosecutor Paul Tiffin rested his case against Mattioli just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Swanson dismissed the jury early.

Mattioli's attorneys, Michael F. Hart and Craig S. Powell, both of Milwaukee, were expected to present their case when court reconvenes Thursday at 9 a.m.

Hart has indicated the defense has consulted with its own medical experts, who may be called to testify.

Mattioli, 36, was off-duty when he told investigators he put Acevedo in a so-called "rear naked chokehold" for 10 minutes during the scuffle at Mattioli's home in April 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Here's what else has happened so far in the case:

Christopher Peters and Andrew Janowski, longtime friends of Mattioli's, were called as prosecution witnesses. They were at Mattioli's home that morning, and each testified they were awakened to sounds of Mattioli and Acevedo arguing. Mattioli accused Acevedo of stealing and told him to leave, but Acevedo refused. Each testified Acevedo punched Peters twice and Janowski helped Mattioli subdue him for police.

Jurors viewed footage from former officer Robert Roach’s body camera. Roach, who left the department this year, was the first to respond to the 911 call about the fight. Mattioli is seen in the 9-minute video on top of Acevedo, who was face-down and not responding. Roach is seen in the video performing CPR on Acevedo until EMT personnel arrived and took over.

A video was shown to jurors of Mattioli speaking with investigator David E. Dalland. Mattioli, his voice elevating and at times using profanities, admitted to Dalland he was intoxicated, but said he didn't think he applied enough pressure to endanger him. Mattioli said he intended to only to hold Acevedo until officers arrived. "I did nothing wrong," Mattioli told the investigator.

