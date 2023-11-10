Michael Mattioli homicide trial jury says it's deadlocked; judge sends jury back for more deliberations

The jury in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged with fatally choking a friend after a night of drinking has said that it's deadlocked Friday.

Jurors sent a note to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Swanson just before 2:30 p.m. to say they were deadlocked after 4½ hours of deliberation.

The jury was brought into the courtroom briefly and Swanson issued what's known as a "520 supplemental instruction" to basically urge the panel to continue its deliberation.

Michael Mattioli, 36, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo, 25.

Prosecutors say Acevedo spent the night partying with Mattioli and two other men at Mattioli's home when a fight erupted between Mattioli and Acevedo.

Mattioli held down Acevedo for roughly 10 minutes before he was taken to a hospital and died six days later. Mattioli faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

He has pleaded not guilty. Thursday, Mattioli took the stand in his own defense. He testified he accused Acevedo of trying to steal from him and that Acevedo refused to leave when asked to do so. He told jurors he intended to restrain Acevedo until police arrived and denied choking him.

A jury of eight women and four men was sent into a deliberation room at 10:17 a.m. Friday to ponder the merits of testimony, evidence and exhibits that were presented to them during the weeklong trial.

Before handing the case to the jury, Swanson granted a request by Assistant District Attorney Paul Tiffin to allow jurors to also consider a lesser-included offense of second-degree reckless homicide in its deliberation.

Second-degree reckless homicide, a Class D felony, carries a punishment of 25 years imprisonment.

State law says the main difference between first- and second-degree reckless homicide is that “utter disregard for human life" is a required element for first-degree.

