Michael Mattioli trial; jury selection begins, Acevedo family seeks justice

MILWAUKEE - The murder trial of a former Milwaukee police officer accused of killing a man three-and-a-half years ago begins Monday, Nov. 6.

Prosecutors say after a party at his home, Michael Mattioli placed Joel Acevedo in a chokehold on his kitchen floor. Acevedo died at the hospital six days later.

On the morning of April 19, 2020, a 911 dispatcher took a call.

911 caller: "There's a man that's attacking us... I'm at a police officer's house. This man is attacking us."

That set the stage for Milwaukee police who arrived moments later near 45th and Cleveland.

Man: "We got the guy..."

Officer: "Where's he (Mattioli)?"

Man: "He's in the house..."

Officer: "The owner of the house is in there?"

Man: "Yes. He's also a Milwaukee cop."

Officer: "Where's Joel?"

Man: "He's subdued right now..."

Inside the home, police found Michael Mattioli on top of Joel Acevedo using a chokehold.

According to prosecutors, Mattioli contends Acevedo was stealing from him after a party.

Michael Mattioli

Milwaukee police deducted the video, blurring or blocking any visual of Mattioli and Acevedo – and cutting audio of Mattioli's responses to police.

Officer (to MFD): "He was being held down by the other dudes in here, and we're not sure if they had a... around the neck or what. Kinda looked like it..."

Joel Acevedo

Paramedics regained Acevedo's pulse, but the 25-year-old died at the hospital six days later. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

"We know the facts. We know what happened, but now it's come to the point in time that, you know, he's gonna have to face the truth," said Jose Acevedo at a pretrial hearing for Mattioli.

Now, Acevedo's family says it is time for justice – as the trial prepares to start.

The delays in this case have been caused, in part, by witness issues and other legal battles. Jury selection begins Monday morning.