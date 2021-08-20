Michael Mazzei Is The CEO, President & Director of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) And They Just Picked Up 24% More Shares

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO, President & Director, Michael Mazzei, recently bought a whopping US$942k worth of stock, at a price of US$9.42. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 24%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BrightSpire Capital

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Mazzei is the biggest insider purchase of BrightSpire Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.54. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the BrightSpire Capital insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

BrightSpire Capital insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of BrightSpire Capital

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BrightSpire Capital insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BrightSpire Capital Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of BrightSpire Capital we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with BrightSpire Capital and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

