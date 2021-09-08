Michael Moore on Afghanistan: "I'm shocked that we got out of there with our lives"

The Taliban announced they have established an interim government in Afghanistan exactly one week after U.S. troops left the country. It comes as America prepares to mark 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001. Academy Award-winning filmmaker and podcast host Michael Moore joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

