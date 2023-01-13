Michael Myers wanted in Georgia on Friday the 13th

A man named Michael Myers in wanted in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook they were searching for the 44-year-old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Sheriff’s office says Myers is wanted for a probation violation.

Myers just happens to have the same name as the movie character Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise. The Sheriff’s office also published the post on Friday the 13th but say the timing is pure coincidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or go to SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org to submit an anonymous tip. You could be qualified for a CASH REWARD up to $2,500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: