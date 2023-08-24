Michael Oher alleges Tuohys made money off him without his consent and withheld profits

Michael Oher, the former NFL star whose life story served as the inspiration behind the 2009 film "The Blind Side," accused the couple he long considered his adoptive parents of making money off of him and withholding the profits from him, according to new court documents.

Attorneys for Oher accused Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy in a court filing Monday of keeping nearly two decades of financial information from him.

In a motion to compel accounting, Oher's attorneys alleged "he has no knowledge of the income generated from the (the Tuohys) use of his name, likeness, and image" and that the Tuohy family has "falsely claiming that he is their adopted son as part of their marketing and business ventures."

Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family (Matthew Sharpe / Getty Images)

Oher previously filed a petition on Aug. 14 seeking to end a conservatorship he alleged he was tricked into signing at age 18 in 2004. He alleged in the filing he learned just six months ago that the Tuohys had become his conservators rather than his adoptive parents, as depicted in "The Blind Side."

Oher's attorneys asked the court in the Aug. 21 filing to compel the Tuohys to provide a full accounting of the profits they've made from the film.

"The Blind Side" made more than $309 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and a source close to the film told NBC News the Tuohys received about $700,000 to be evenly split among the family.

Oher's attorneys alleged he "has been kept in the dark" about his portion of those proceeds, according to the Aug. 21 court filing.

Oher acknowledged the conservatorship and the paperwork he signed in 2004 in his book "I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond," co-authored by Don Yeager, which was published in 2011.

"Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my 'legal conservators.' They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents,' but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account," Oher wrote in the book. "Honestly, I didn’t care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren’t legally what we already knew was real: We were a family."

Attorneys for Oher did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the motion from NBC News. They have previously said they planned to let the lawsuit speak for itself.

A representative for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy declined to comment on the filing. But in a previous statement, their attorney Marty Singer said the couple "will never oppose" terminating the conservatorship and that they "have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from 'The Blind Side.'"

Sean Tuohy also previously explained why the family opted for a conservatorship, rather than adoption in 2004.

"We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship," he told The Daily Memphian. "We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court."

According to Tennessee law, adult adoption is legal and was at that time.

Oher has been seen in recent days on tour for his newest book, but he has not commented on the lawsuit.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com