Michael Oher’s conservatorship to end amid ‘Blind Side’ legal battle

The highly publicized conservatorship battle between Michael Oher and the people believed to be his adoptive parents is finally coming to an end.

A Tennessee judge announced Friday she’s terminating Oher’s 19-year-old conservatorship agreement with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, six weeks after the former NFL star filed a lawsuit accusing the couple of tricking him into believing he’d been adopted.

Oher claimed the couple used him for their financial gain by enabling themselves to make business deals in his name, including signing over the rights to his life story, which served as the source material for the bestselling book and Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side.”

In a remote hearing, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she had never seen — in her 43-year career — a conservatorship agreement reached with someone who was not physically or psychologically disabled, per The Associated Press.

But despite Gomes’ decision, the case has not been dismissed. Oher’s Aug. 14 lawsuit has other outstanding issues, including payments and accusations of false signatures.

In their own court filing on Sept. 14, the Tuohys claimed the football player was indeed paid what he was owed for the use of his likeness in the 2009 film. The couple — who were already wealthy at the time — said the profits from the movie were split equally between them, their two biological children and Oher, with each person receiving 20% of the money.

While “vehemently” denying they told Oher that they intended to legally adopt him, they did admit to occasionally referring to him as their son, but only “in the colloquial sense and they have never intended that reference to be viewed with legal implication.”

The Tuohys added they were “ready, willing and able” to end their conservatorship with the ex-Baltimore Ravens tackle, and also asked the Shelby County Probate Court to deny his request for financial relief.