Michael Pennington murder trial delayed until March 2023

Nov. 12—TAZEWELL, Va. — A new jury pool must be selected after the defendant in an upcoming murder trial saw a list of potential jurors with their addresses and workplaces, and then remarked about it during a phone call made in jail.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., of Bluefield, Va., now being held at an Abingdon, Va., corrections facility, was scheduled to go on trial Nov. 7.

Pennington was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud; and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

The charges pertain to the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va. Toler's body was discovered April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane on East River Mountain in Bluefield, Va. The Commonwealth's Attorney at that time, Michael Lee Dennis, said that Toler had lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington. When Pennington was arrested, he was already in jail on unrelated charges including burglary and larceny.

The case has been continued several times since Pennington's arrest in 2017.

The trial was rescheduled for March 2023 after it was learned that Pennington had been given a list of potential jurors that included their names, addresses, telephone numbers and places of employment, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Christopher Plaster. Pennington had received the list from defense counsel.

Pennington made comments about the list during a phone call from the jail, saying "but I know their addresses and I know where they work...but it is a very small world...and you got to consider where Tazewell...what all is in Tazewell County," according to Plaster.

It was determined that this would have to be disclosed to the jury, and because of that, there would be no way to impanel an unbiased jury, Plaster said Friday. An entire new pool of potential jurors would have to be brought in for the trial.

The trial has been rescheduled for March 2023.

