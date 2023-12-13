Michael Perna, a professional historic shipwreck salvor, searches for treasure from 1715 fleet
Michael Perna and first mate Milan “Choppy” Kalelkar work off an area of northern Indian River County from sunrise to sunset searching for treasure.
Aye Finance, an Indian startup that offers its digital lending platform to small firms, has raised $37.18 million in a fresh funding round led by British International Investment, as it looks to continue to help micro enterprises grow their businesses and employees expand their incomes. The all-equity Series F round, which does not involve any secondary transactions and takes Aye's total fundraising to nearly $200 million, involves the participation of Waterfield Fund of Funds and the startup's existing investor A91 Partners. Founded in 2014, Aye — means "Yes" in English and "Income" in Hindi — provides business loans in the form of mortgage, hypothecation, and term credit to underserved micro enterprises that find it challenging to secure their working capital requirements from traditional lenders, including banks, with an average ticket size of $1,800.
Threads is going to make an effort to moderate more of the user-generated content on the platform.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are about to get some powerful upgrades thanks to improvements to the social network’s AI assistant.
This compact machine can help you add a lot more steps to your workday.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
These DeWalt tools make great Christmas gifts due to their reliability, versatility, and thoughtful features.
James Lowry may not be a household name, but his history is part of the Black experience in America. Lowry grew up in Chicago, spent time in the Peace Corps in the early 1960s and was the first Black person hired as a McKinsey consultant in 1968. Kobie Fuller, a general partner at Upfront Ventures, has been working with a customized approach to generative AI, he calls it Kobie AI, as a way to rethink the blog post as an interactive vehicle.
Practically every TV and film production uses CG these days, but a show with a fully digital character takes it to another level. Seth MacFarlane's "Ted" is one of those, and the tech division of his production company Fuzzy Door has built a suite of on-set augmented reality tools called ViewScreen, turning this potentially awkward process into an opportunity for collaboration and improvisation. Working with a CG character or environment is tough for both actors and crew.
GitHub Copilot appears to be gaining traction where it concerns AI-powered tools, and to a lesser extent Amazon CodeWhisperer. Take for example Laredo Labs, a startup developing an AI-driven platform for code generation. Leveraging an AI model trained on data from around a hundred million software projects, Laredo writes code based on high-level natural language commands -- writing, editing and deleting code to accomplish dev tasks while documenting progress.
Google details where you can access purchased content in preparation for the complete phaseout of Google Play Movies and TV.
Tribe Capital is in talks to lead a $75 million to $100 million funding round into the logistics aggregator Shiprocket, according to a person familiar with the matter. This is a notable financing deliberation at a time when most Indian startups are struggling to raise capital. Tribe Capital and Shiprocket declined to comment.
The famed retailer has a multibillion-dollar portfolio, but getting full value for it won't be easy.
Strava has finally announced who its next CEO will be, almost a year after confirming that co-founder Michael Horvath was leaving the hotseat for a second time. Michael Martin will start his new role at Strava on January 2, 2024, leaving his current role as general manager at YouTube's shopping unit. Martin previously served in technology roles at Nike, NBCUniversal Media and Disney.
The best, most unique 2023 beauty gifts from Amazon, Sephora and more.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save 30% with this deal.