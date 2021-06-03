Michael Phelps backed Naomi Osaka after she dropped out of the French Open, saying it could be a 'breakthrough' for mental-health awareness

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Naomi Osaka, left, and Michael Phelps, right.
Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

  • The former Olympian Michael Phelps is supporting the tennis star Naomi Osaka.

  • Osaka dropped out of the French Open, citing concerns for her mental well-being.

  • Phelps said Osaka's decision could be a "breakthrough" for mental-health awareness.

The Olympian Michael Phelps spoke out in support of the tennis champion Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open, saying it could be a "breakthrough for the mental-health world."

"This is something that really could help a lot of people," Phelps said in a CNN interview on Thursday morning. "I was so happy for her to be able to share exactly what she wanted. It said in the message that she loves playing tennis, and she wanted to play tennis. Maybe that makes her feel like her authentic self."

Osaka dropped out of the French Open on Monday after announcing she wouldn't attend postmatch press conferences because of her anxiety.

The 23-year-old, who had been fined $15,000 for skipping a press conference at the tournament, said in her resignation that she experienced bouts of depression and got "huge waves of anxiety" before speaking with the media.

