Michael Rogers, convicted of domestic-related 1994 Topeka murder, dies in prison at age 55

Michael Rogers, 55, an inmate serving time for first-degree murder in the 1994 stabbing death in southeast Topeka of a woman with whom he'd been in a long-term relationship, died Monday at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

"The cause of death is unknown and is pending the results of an independent autopsy," said David Thompson, public information officer for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The corrections department is following its standard protocol by having Rogers' death investigated by both the corrections department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Thompson said.

Rogers was serving a 29 year, six-month sentence for first-degree murder, he said.

Kansas Department of Corrections inmate Michael Rogers, shown here, died Monday at age 55 at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Topeka Capital-Journal archives show Rogers was convicted in the death of Sheila Flowers, 24, who was stabbed Dec. 4, 1994, in the 2400 block of S.E. Colonial Drive.

Rogers and Flowers had been in a long-term relationship and had a daughter together, those records show.

They indicate Flowers had been trying to get out of the relationship, and had filed for a restraining order against Rogers three days before she died.

Corrections department records say that Rogers, a Kansas prison inmate since April 1995, could have been released next November at the earliest.

Those records show Rogers had committed 86 prison disciplinary violations since January 1996, the earliest time for which figures are available.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Michael Rogers, 55, dies while serving time for 1994 Topeka homicide