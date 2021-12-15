Michael Slater: Ex-cricketer arrested for second time in Sydney

Michael Slater - a cricketer turned commentator - was arrested on Wednesday

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been charged with breaching a protective order, two months after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Mr Slater, 51, was arrested in Sydney in October and charged with stalking and harassment offences.

He was arrested again on Wednesday after allegedly sending 66 text messages and making 18 calls in breach of an apprehended violence order.

Mr Slater was receiving treatment for an alcohol disorder, a court heard.

A prosecutor described the messages as "harassing and highly offensive in nature". They were allegedly sent during a two-and-a-half hour window on Tuesday.

His lawyer, James McLoughlin, told a magistrate that his client had "slipped up once" by relapsing with alcohol.

The court granted bail to Mr Slater after hearing he would check into a mental health hospital, and on the condition he would not access a mobile phone.

"Mr Slater should be under no illusions that if he breaches bail, he will be back in custody," said Magistrate Michelle Goodwin, according to Australian media.

The former batsman was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests.

He has since become a high-profile cricket commentator but was let go by Australia's Channel Seven earlier this year.