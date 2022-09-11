Michael Smith Is The President & COO of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) And They Just Picked Up 36% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Smith, the President & COO of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) recently shelled out US$97k to buy stock, at US$9.71 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 36%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PetIQ

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board & CEO McCord Christensen for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$20.09 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

PetIQ insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.8m worth of PetIQ stock, about 1.1% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PetIQ Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that PetIQ insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PetIQ (including 1 which is concerning).

