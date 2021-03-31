Michael Strahan allegedly closed his tooth gap

Taylor Watson
·1 min read
Michael Strahan is many things: a Hall of Fame football player, talk show host, and father, but a member of the gap-tooth community he is no more.

Strahan seemingly closed the gap between his front teeth, BET reports. He posted a video on Twitter documenting the process, writing "I did it. #GoodbyeGap."

He explained if he had told others he was closing the gap they'd try to talk him out of it, but "I got to do what I want to do for myself," he said. "This is a moment 50 years in the making." He beamed at the end of the video, showing off his fuller grin, sans the iconic gap.

However, skeptics find the timing suspicious, so come April 2, that gap may reappear.

