Michael Strahan’s ‘fixed’ tooth gap was an April Fools' Day prank

He didn’t fool everyone.

“Good Morning America” host and former NFL star Michael Strahan revealed Thursday that his claim earlier in the week that he’d has the signature gap between his teeth fixed was an elaborate April Fools' Day joke.

“I know a lot of you were wondering, oh, it’s gotta be an April Fools' joke, he’s gotta be joking with the teeth, he must not have fixed that gap, it’s his signature,” Strahan said on a video posted to Twitter in which he’s wearing a mask.

Strahan said he was surprised by how many people reacted to a video he posted Tuesday, where the 49-year-old Hall of Famer went to a dentist’s office, then came out with no gap between his teeth.

Many of Strahan’s Twitter followers called his bluff, claiming the stunt didn’t feel quite right.

“This is like when Anthony Davis pretended to shave his unibrow before April Fools day,” tweeted a doubter named Tyler Conway, referring to an NBA star who pranked fans in 2018. “I’ve seen this trick before lmao.”

On April Fools' Day, Strahan proved those cynics right by pulling back his mask and flashing the gap-toothed smile he’s had all along.

“So I just wanted to say, April Fools — come on man!” he said. “The gap is here to stay for a little while. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Strahan confessed he felt guilty about all the debate online over whether or not he had or should have had his teeth altered. Ultimately, he said he did what he thinks the woman who raised him would have wanted.

“My momma likes it, so there you go,” he reasoned.

The consensus among Strahan’s Twitter following was a mix of relief that he hadn’t changed his look and praise for the elaborate stunt.

“Omg you got me!!! Lol,” Emory Gregory tweeted. “I had a gap for 18 years but I did get it filled!!! Whatever makes you happy!!”