Michael Sweeney, well-known automobile businessman, killed in I-75 shooting

A prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry was the victim of a weekend shooting on Interstate 75, according to news reports.

Michael Thomas Sweeney, 70, died Monday, according to his obituary. Enquirer media partner Fox 19 reported he was the victim of the shooting.

Cincinnati police said late Wednesday that a 70-year-old had died as a result of the shooting Saturday. Investigators said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

According to his obituary, Sweeney had four children and 32 nieces and nephews. He went to Cardinal Pacelli grade school and St. Xavier High School. He was in the family's automobile business for over 40 years.

"Kind to everyone, Mike was often surrounded by his family and friends," the obituary said. "He loved sharing a good joke, especially one with a head-turning punchline, followed by a snap of his fingers."

Police say the homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mike Sweeney, automobile businessman, killed in I-75 shooting