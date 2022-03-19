Michael Walrath Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) And They Just Picked Up 3.6% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael Walrath, recently paid US$5.60 per share to buy US$280k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

View our latest analysis for Yext

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yext

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer, Darryl Bond, for US$292k worth of shares, at about US$12.79 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.81. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$621k for 109.17k shares. On the other hand they divested 37.86k shares, for US$512k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Yext insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Yext Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Yext insiders own 7.1% of the company, worth about US$64m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Yext Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Yext insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Yext you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: Yext may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.