Michael Waltrip behind the bar in Daytona slinging suds? Here's what to know

In the NASCAR realm, Michael Waltrip is well-known as a two-time Daytona 500 winner, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, team owner and race analyst for FOX Sports, but he’ll soon be trying on a new hat:

Bartender.

Here’s what’s happening:

Why is Michael Waltrip bartending at the airport?

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Waltrip will serve, literally, as guest bartender as Speedweek crowds arrive at Daytona Beach International Airport. It’s a promotion to spread the word that brews from the Michael Waltrip Brewing Company are now being served at the airport.

“I’m in Daytona Beach all the time and I always use Daytona Beach International Airport,” Waltrip said in a press release announcing the event. “Anyone who flies through here knows how special and unique this airport is, and I’m excited our beer is here.”

When will Michael Waltrip be bartending at the airport?

On Tuesday, Waltrip is scheduled to tend bar from noon-2 p.m. at the airport’s Java Moon, on the second floor just before the security checkpoint. Around 1 p.m., Waltrip will greet passengers on the arriving and departing American Airlines flights to Charlotte, N.C.

“Michael Waltrip is legendary in the sport of NASCAR and having his beers available here is a fun way to support our rich racing history,” said Joanne Magley, the airport’s director of Air Service, Marketing & Customer Experience.

What is Michael Waltrip Brewing Company?

Based in Bristol, Virginia, Michael Waltrip Brewing Company opened over Labor Day 2021. The beer is now brewed and distributed regionally in retail stores, bars and restaurants. There also are plans to open 100 Michael Waltrip Taprooms, the company’s sports bar and restaurant concept, over the next five years, according to the company’s website.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Michael Waltrip will be a guest bartender in Daytona Beach