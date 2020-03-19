Michael White: Detained US military veteran freed in Iran on medical furlough

Iran has released a detained US military veteran from custody due to unspecified medical reasons under the condition that he remains in the country, State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

Michael White had been held in the country since 2018 before he was released this week on medical furlough. In a statement, Mr Pompeo said the veteran had been “wrongfully detained by the Iranian regime” as he served a 13-year prison sentence.

“His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran”, the secretary of state said.





