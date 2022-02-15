Michael Wilson: Inmate who escaped Mississippi Correctional Facility captured

Lici Beveridge, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Michael Floyd Wilson, an imate who escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, was captured around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Harrison County, Miss. Wilson, 51, fled the prison on Sunday.
The man who escaped from a Mississippi prison Sunday was captured Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

Michael "Pretty Boy" Floyd Wilson was taken into custody by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies around 1 p.m., Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt said.

Wilson, 51, was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two people in 2014 in Biloxi and Gulfport. He was convicted in September 2015 and began serving his sentence at South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville.

MDOC: Some employees on leave after Mississippi inmate escapes. The latest on what we know

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Escaped Mississippi inmate Michael Wilson captured on Coast

