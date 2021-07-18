Michael Wolff to Brian Stelter: You are 'one of the reasons people can't stand the media'

Michael Wolff told Brian Stelter he's part of why many people in the United States don't trust the media.

Wolff, who joined Stelter's Reliable Sources to discuss his new book about former President Donald Trump, said the CNN host is "full of sanctimony" in the way he presents the news, stunning the CNN anchor during his Sunday morning broadcast.

MEGYN KELLY SAYS MEDIA PORTRAYED CAPITOL RIOT 'SO MUCH WORSE THAN IT ACTUALLY WAS'

Stelter recalled Wolff calling the CNN anchor "ridiculous" and "bash[ing] the media" during an appearance on the network in early 2017, after which he said Trump called Wolff and invited him into the White House.

"Is that how you got that access, by coming on CNN and making fun of us? I'm just curious," Stelter asked.

Wolff denied Stelter's suggestion, saying his access to the White House predated that interview.

"But I don't want you to think that what I said at that point was in any way inauthentic. I think the media has done a terrible job on this. I think you, yourself, you know, you're a nice guy, [but] you're full of sanctimony," he continued. "You know, you've become one of the parts of the problem of the media. You come on here, and you have a monopoly on truth. You know exactly how things are supposed to be done. You know, you are ... one of the reasons people can't stand the media. Sorry."

Stelter burst out laughing, saying Wolff was "cracking [him] up," to which Wolff responded, "It's your fault."

"So what should I do differently, Michael?" Stelter asked.

Wolf advised the CNN host, "Don't talk so much. Listen more."

"You know, people have genuine problems with the media," he continued. "The media doesn't get the story right. The media exists in its own bubble."

"That's true. I agree," Stelter interjected, nodding.

Story continues

Wolff then accused Stelter's show of being "repetitive."

"It's week after week. I mean, you're the flip side of Donald Trump. You know, 'fake news,' and you say, 'virtuous news,'" Wolff said, prompting Stelter to respond, "We just figure out what is real."

"Figuring out what is real is not so easy, and most people don't want to turn to Brian Stelter to tell us what's real. I'm sorry," Wolff shot back.

"Reliable Sources" at its most META: The guest gave an in-depth media critique of... me. Thanks for the conversation, @MichaelWolffNYC! Let’s not wait four years to do it again... pic.twitter.com/1w1yG7fEnJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 18, 2021

Stelter called the segment "Reliable Sources at its most META" in a tweet sharing the clip.

"The guest gave an in-depth media critique of... me. Thanks for the conversation, @MichaelWolffNYC! Let’s not wait four years to do it again...," he wrote.

Wolff has not publicly discussed the segment, but he did retweet commentary from Conrad Black, a pro-Trump biographer whom the former president pardoned in 2019.

"Brian Stelter has plumbed such depths of dishonesty that a sleazy muck-raker like Michael Wolff has plausibly assumed the higher ground in a discussion of journalistic integrity," Black wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wolff has attracted controversy for much of his biographical work about the former president.

It was reported in recent weeks that his new book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, contains an excerpt saying that Rudy Giuliani, a former Trump attorney, told Justin Riemer to resign from his post as chief counsel for the Republican National Committee in November after he questioned Trump's election fraud claims. Jenna Ellis, who also served as counsel to Trump amid lawsuits over the 2020 presidential election, confirmed Wolff's account "is true."

Wolff's first book about the Trump presidency, Fire and Fury, made headlines for its salacious revelations about the infighting within the Trump campaign, transition, and administration.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Michael Wolff, CNN, Media, Media Bias

Original Author: Carly Roman

Original Location: Michael Wolff to Brian Stelter: You are 'one of the reasons people can't stand the media'