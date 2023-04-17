Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Repsonded To J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Comments
"Is there a trans person in your life that’s really making you feel a certain type of way about your womanhood?"
"Is there a trans person in your life that’s really making you feel a certain type of way about your womanhood?"
Did Paige Anne get eliminated on “American Idol”? Who is Paige Anne on “American Idol” 2023? Who dropped out of “American Idol” 2023? Paige Anne is in the top 26 of “American Idol” 2023.
South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem told the audience at an NRA event in Indiana on Friday that her granddaughter Addie has a shotgun, a rifle, and a pony.
Reunited, and they look so good.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reverse an “anti-math” culture and require the subject be taught in England until students are adults, though he acknowledged Monday there aren't enough teachers to meet existing requirements. Sunak said poor math skills in adults were holding back the economy, and students without a solid foundation in mathematics would be left behind in the working world. “We say things like: ‘Oh, maths, I can’t do that, it’s not for me’ — and everyone laughs," Sunak said.
For the first time in history, the British monarchy is officially supporting research looking into its history of involvement in the slave trade and support for slavery. King Charles III announced this decision after a recent story exposed more of the royal family’s long ties to slavery, and it comes amidst current accusations of racism… Continue reading King Charles Agrees To Investigation Into British Monarchy’s Ties To Slavery
Molly Kearney said during the sketch that if you don't "care about trans kids' lives," then you don't care about kids' lives at all.
On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Affleck said he found out his voice had been replaced by someone else's when he saw the film in theaters.
What to know about the policy.
The Amazon top-seller is one smooth operator: 'The wheels spin and move like butter on a hot pan!'
The stand-up has been through a lot of big changes in the past few years, including sobriety, divorce, and a baby.
UPDATE, 6:25 AM: Speculation was still rampant that settlement talks are ongoing in Dominion’s big bucks’ lawsuit against Fox News over false 2020 election claims, but a Delaware judge this morning had nothing new to say publicly about the now postponed high-profile trial that was to start Monday. Short and perhaps not too sweet, today’s […]
Nike, which has weathered protests before, encouraged inclusivity on social media after receiving criticism for working with a transgender influence.
The hiker could hear but not see her dog after it fell off the trail, rescuers said.
A woman came forward in 2021 and accused Hammer of violently raping her four years prior.
Chances are, if you’ve been glued to all of the royal drama over the past few years, the name Rose Hanbury is probably very familiar to you. Also known by her married name Marchioness Rose Cholmondeley, Rose is the woman that’s been linked to those infamous cheating rumors with Prince William.
Ghost is a highly selective wellness space in Brooklyn that admits members based on an application and in-person interview.
Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee voted 20-7 along party lines Monday to approve a bill that would allow charter schools to receive part of the local money. Charter schools are public schools but often are run by private organizations.
Is America willing to allow this cult to metastasize further? If so, it will be an America none of us recognize.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared his latest impressions of WR Justyn Ross after throwing to him down in Texas.
Public schools in Greenwich, Connecticut, were without school buses on Monday after their employees did not show up for work.