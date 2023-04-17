Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Repsonded To J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Comments

AP Finance

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reverse an “anti-math” culture and require the subject be taught in England until students are adults, though he acknowledged Monday there aren't enough teachers to meet existing requirements. Sunak said poor math skills in adults were holding back the economy, and students without a solid foundation in mathematics would be left behind in the working world. “We say things like: ‘Oh, maths, I can’t do that, it’s not for me’ — and everyone laughs," Sunak said.