Michaels is having a blowout sale on its best fall décor right now

Sprucing up your space for fall is definitely one of the more fun ways to usher in the start of a new season. And Michaels is making it easier—and that much more budget-friendly—with its current fall décor sale, which offers 40% off autumnal candles, lighting, tabletop, wreaths, wall accents and more.

With fall accents for every style, Michaels has you covered no matter your decorating preferences. Into rustic pumpkins? Check out this top-rated 20-inch Ashland wall canvas depicting a pickup truck that's filled with pumpkins. Regularly $19.99, it drops to $11.99 during this sale. Alternately, you pick up these Ashland 5-inch glass pumpkin, once $14.99, on sale for $8.99.

Make your home smell like fall, too.

If you love a fall floral moment, you won’t want to miss this 5-star rated Ashland 28-inch dahlia, pinecone and pumpkin ribbon wreath, which is available for in-store pickup. Normally $79.99, it drops to $47.99 with the 40% discount. Its vibrant red-and-orange hues will make your home look instantly inviting.

If you want to warm up your home with comforting fall-themed scents, try the 16.4-ounce Ashland Fall Foliage jar candle, once $5.99 and now just $3.33.

In addition to the 40% discount you'll get on fall décor, you can also use coupon code 20MADEBYYOU for an extra 20% savings off one regular-priced item through Saturday, October 3. There’s no telling how long this sale will last, so you'll want to act fast to score the best deals

