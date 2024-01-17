Michael's prepares to open in Southgate, its second Lakeland store. Here are the details

The closed Tuesday Morning store in Southgate shopping center in Lakeland will become the city's second Michaels sometime this spring.

LAKELAND — Michael's Stores Inc. has plans to open a second store in Lakeland early this spring in one of the city's most iconic shopping plazas.

Michael's is preparing to open at 2625 S. Florida Ave. in the Southgate Shopping Center in early April, according to Michael's spokesperson Rebecca Tally. The privately held American and Canadian arts and crafts retail company did not confirm its exact location within the plaza.

Tally said it will be a new location, not a relocation of its existing North Lakeland store at 4017 U.S. 98 North in the Shoppes of Lakeland Plaza. The new site will be approximately 16,463 square feet.

Michael's is currently in the process of hiring various temporary, part- and full-time positions for its new location, Tally wrote in an email. Those interested in applying can learn more online at michaels.com/jobs.

