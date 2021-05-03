Michel Barnier admits UK vaccine success shows it is easier to act alone than under EU 'bureaucracy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Samuel
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier speaks in European Parliament on April 27, 2021 - Reuters
Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier speaks in European Parliament on April 27, 2021 - Reuters

Michel Barnier has conceded that Britain’s vaccine success proves that individual states can act faster than the unwieldy European Union, which displayed an “ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships” and has “not yet learned to take risks”.

The former Brexit negotiator, 70, who is bringing out a book on more than four years in the job called La Grande Illusion (The Grand Illusion) this week, also refused to describe Boris Johnson as a “statesman”, saying it was too early to use such a term for Britain’s “head of government”.

In an interview ahead of the book’s launch with France Inter, he was asked whether Britain’s vaccine success was an “extraordinary advert” for Brexit.

The UK is streets ahead of the rest of the bloc in terms of vaccination but the continent is now slowly catching up after a sluggish start.More than half of the UK's total population of 66.8 million has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. NHS data up to May 2 shows that of the 49,834,997 jabs given in the UK so far, 34,505, 380 were first doses.

While Mr Barnier said he refused to engage in “one-upmanship” and that it was “too early to draw conclusions” on who had coped best with the Covid crisis around the world, he said: “It’s true that there were faults (on the EU side) at the start.”

“Why? Because we wanted to decide for 27 and not alone. It’s easier to decide alone than 27 above all when you’re not under an EU competency. This is perhaps one of the lessons we should drawn from this crisis,” he told France Inter.

He added: “Perhaps there are issues regarding Europe where we should give back competencies to countries, to regions, to do ‘subsidiarity’ (where national governments decide), and in other areas consolidate competencies.”

He said that the EU clearly had an issue with red tape.

“I recognise that there were administrative problems, bureaucracy. There was an almost ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships. We don’t know how to take risks. The British took risks by financing the private sector. The Americans took risks. We don’t know how to do that yet.”

But asked whether it would have been better to allow individual countries more leeway to negotiate vaccine contracts, he said: “Vaccine patriotism makes no sense (for France) as we were unable in the public or private sector to make a French vaccine so were dependent others.

“True, we could have decided alone like the British but it’s not in my view the philosophy of the EU and we would have left by the wayside smaller countries that would have been incapable of negotiating.”

Mr Barnier was then asked to say what he thought of Boris Johnson and whether he saw him as a, “statesman”. The Frenchman studiously avoided the term, preferring to call the Prime Minister a “man of government”.

“He clearly has intelligence, he is quite cordial, warm, very pragmatic. I think he needs a bit more time to demonstrate his qualities as a statesman but he clearly has intelligence as a government man, even if I found some of his comments as foreign minister curious and baroque,” he said.

Mr Barnier was asked how he kept calm during years of fraught negotiations.

As a keen mountaineer from the Alps, he said he kept “looking up” with three main things in mind: preserving the interests of the EU, peace in Northern Ireland and “the cooperation we must keep with…the UK (which) is a great country, an ally, a friend and partner”.

In the book, Mr Barnier recounted a “courteous” conversation with Nigel Farage who he asked how he viewed the relationship with the EU after Brexit after the Leave victory. “He replied: ‘After Brexit, the EU will no longer exist.’”

“I knew that Nigel Farage and his far-Right friends wanted to destroy the EU from the inside and I have confirmation today,” he wrote.

“These people are in a network, Mr Farage with Ms Le Pen, Mr Salvini… they want to destroy the EU not just from without but from within.”

“We’re not obliged to concede this point to Mr Farage. I want to change things that need changing in the EU but not to give up on the European project, which is, and I say this seriously, vital for us if we don’t want to be dependent and subcontractors to America or China. I don’t want my children’s future to be decided in Washington or Pekin.”

Mr Barnier reiterated warnings that Brexit was an “alarm call” for France, which could face Frexit, and the rest of the EU, if leaders failed to heed public opinion.

French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen (L) and French president Emmanuel Macron are polling to clash in next year&#39;s elections - &#xa0;GUILLAUME SOUVANT/&#xa0;AFP
French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen (L) and French president Emmanuel Macron are polling to clash in next year's elections - GUILLAUME SOUVANT/ AFP

Polls suggest that Ms Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, would tie with or beat the pro-EU Emmanuel Macron in the first round of next year’s presidential elections.

Mr Macron is predicted to win in the second round by 54 percent to 46 percent but that is narrower than the 66.1 percent to 34.6 percent defeat she suffered four years ago.

Ms Le Pen called for Frexit in that election but has since stopped campaigning for France to leave the bloc. Instead she wants to create a “Europe of nations”.

Mr Barnier hopes to rebuild support for the centre-Right Républicains party ahead of the elections.

On Monday, he refused to be drawn on whether he would run for president but warned that Mr Macron was “playing with fire” by seeking to “dynamite” the mainstream Right. On Sunday, the Macron camp threw its weight behind the Republicans candidate for an upcoming regional election battle in Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur.

Mr Barnier warned that this could play into Ms Le Pen’s hands.

“Those who try to blow up all that exists between the government and the Front National run the risk of clearing the way for something improbably, namely the election of Ms Le Pen.”

Recommended Stories

  • Australia defends decision to sanction travellers from COVID-ravaged India

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Monday defended its decision to penalise its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying it had "strong, clear and absolute" belief the move was legal. Health Minister Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in India and the pressure on Australia's health system as reasons to pause travel until May 15. Australia's quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500% spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this "agonising decision," Hunt said.

  • Iran 'almost certainly' meddling in Scottish election to destabilise the UK

    Iran is “almost certainly” trying to help the SNP win the Holyrood elections with online propaganda campaigns designed to cause constitutional turmoil within the UK, a think tank has warned. A report by the Henry Jackson Society said that online specialists acting on behalf of the Tehran regime were using fake accounts on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to encourage the break up of Britain. Tactics include setting up fake accounts that launch attacks on Unionist parties and politicians and spread information designed to boost the case for Scottish separation. Dr Paul Stott, the report's author, said there was no suggestion that Scottish nationalist politicians had encouraged interference in the current elections but that it was still highly likely that Iran was meddling. Iran has previously “put considerable effort into developing its political relationships with Scottish political elites who advocate independence,” with some success, the report said. The report concluded: “Iran has shown itself to be a country which engages in Russian-style disinformation campaigns, repeatedly establishing fake websites and internet accounts in an effort to disrupt the political systems of liberal democracies. “Judged within this context, Iran is almost certainly looking to disrupt our current elections, most likely those under way for the Scottish [Parliament].”

  • ASEAN plus China, Japan, South Korea vow to boost financial ties amid pandemic

    Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea on Monday vowed to strengthen regional financial cooperation while providing continued support for countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meetings, the ministers pledged to achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability.

  • Exclusive: Britannia to rule the waves once more, with new royal yacht named after Prince Philip

    Boris Johnson will announce within weeks a new national flagship named after the Duke of Edinburgh that will be seen as a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia. The new ship is expected to be named HMS Prince Philip and will boost British trade and drive investment into the UK economy. HMY Britannia was controversially decommissioned by Labour prime minister Tony Blair in 1997. That decision “signalled the end of an unbroken succession of royal yachts dating back to the reign of King Charles II”, the Duke wrote in Britannia’s official history in 2003. The new ship would be crewed by the Royal Navy, senior sources said. It will be the first official government commemoration to Prince Philip.

  • Wildlife species are at risk of extinction in NC. Here’s how we can save them

    From gopher frogs to rare fish, wildlife faces a crisis

  • UN program inks Moderna deal on 500M doses, starting in Q4

    U.S. biotech company Moderna will provide up to 500 million doses for the U.N.-backed program to ship coronavirus vaccines to needy people in low- and middle-income countries, but shipments won't begin until the fourth quarter, the company and program leaders said Monday. The advance purchase agreement from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, comes just days after the World Health Organization announced emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine that paves the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Gavi, a Geneva-based public-private partnership, has been scrambling to try to strike deals with vaccine makers at the same time as trying to persuade rich countries that have secured millions of doses — some of which they aren't even using — to donate them to poorer ones.

  • In Mexico autos town, labor rights falter despite U.S. trade deal

    After successfully staging a wildcat strike for higher wages in 2019, many workers at the Tridonex auto-parts plant in the Mexican city of Matamoros, across the border from Texas, set their sights higher: replacing the union that they say failed to fight for them. Six workers at the factory, which refits second-hand car parts for sale in the United States and Canada, told Reuters they felt let down that their union, SITPME, did not back their demands for better pay. About 400 Tridonex workers protested outside a Matamoros labor court last year to be allowed to switch unions.

  • Boris Johnson must resign if he broke ministerial code, Scottish Tory leader says

    Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister if he is found to have broken the ministerial code over renovations to his Downing Street flat, the leader of the Scottish Tories said. The intervention by Douglas Ross, the most senior Conservative yet to question the Prime Minister’s funding arrangements, comes amid claims that a Tory Party donor had even been asked to pay for Boris Johnson’s nanny. Friends of Mr Johnson entered the fray, branding his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, an "expensive accoutrement" who was to blame for the lavish refurbishment of their Downing Street flat at a cost of as much as £200,000. Pressure intensified on Sunday for Number 10 to disclose any donations received by Mr Johnson to subsidise his lifestyle. Mr Ross said the public was entitled to "expect the highest standards" of those in elected office and that Mr Johnson had legitimate questions to answer. Mr Johnson has sought to downplay the furore over the funding of the renovation as a "farrago of nonsense" and Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, came to his defence on Sunday by describing newspaper allegations that Mr Johnson had sought help from Tory donors to pay his childcare costs as "gossip".

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders says US drug companies should relinquish intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines because 'millions of lives are at stake around the world'

    "There is something morally objectionable about rich countries being able to get their vaccines," Sanders said of the COVID-19 shots, calling for action from the WTO.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Europe should reopen to vaccinated travellers, European Commission says

    'Good chance' social distancing will end in June, Boris Johnson says Holiday islands expected to be kept off UK's 'green list' Michel Barnier: UK vaccine roll-out 'extraordinary advert' for Brexit Sturgeon plans jeopardise Scotland's Covid recovery, warns Sunak Analysis: Clouds still linger over Europe saving its summer Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Fully vaccinated foreign travellers should be allowed to travel into European Union member states without added restrictions, the European Commission has said. The body has proposed the expansion of leisure and non-essential travel in order to allow everyone who has had both doses of a vaccine to enter. "The Commission proposes entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU authorised vaccine," it said. Proof of vaccination will be needed in order to travel without measures such as quarantine or testing, while it will be up to EU countries which vaccines they accept. An EU official said the UK "may be on the list of countries" that are deemed safe, although this could depend on whether there is a reciprocal arrangement. It comes as the chief executive of Thomas Cook said Portugal and Spain should be ready to welcome British tourists by the end of next month. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Blinken: China is acting 'more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday that the U.S. is not trying to "contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down," but rather uphold the "rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and defend it." China, Blinken said, is "the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend." When asked by CBS's Norah O'Donnell if he's ever seen China be "so assertive or aggressive militarily," Blinken said no, and over the last few years, he's witnessed China acting "more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact." China, which has the world's largest navy, has three new warships patrolling the South China Sea and is flying jets over the western Pacific Ocean. O'Donnell asked Blinken if he believes the U.S. is heading toward a military confrontation with China. "I think it's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to get to that point, or even head in that direction," he replied. Blinken was on the line during President Biden's first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said Biden "made clear that in a number of areas we have real concerns about the actions that China has taken, and that includes in the economic area and ... the theft of intellectual property." O'Donnell brought up estimates that China's gross domestic product could surpass the U.S. as early as 2028, and Blinken said that even if China becomes the world's wealthiest country, that won't necessarily translate to it becoming the world's most powerful. "A lot depends on how it uses that wealth," he continued. "It has an aging population. It has significant environmental problems. ... But here's the way I think about it, writ large: If we're talking about what really makes the wealth of a nation, fundamentally it's its human resources and the ability of any one country to maximize their potential. That's the challenge for us, it's the challenge for China. I think we're in a much better place to maximize that — that human potential — than any country on Earth, if we're smart about it." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Moderna is looking for ways to attack variants, company chairman says

    One of the biggest concerns on the mind of Dr. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna, is variants. As Afeyan rushes to create more doses of the Moderna vaccine to deliver all over the world, he knows that variants are lurking that could require even those vaccinated to get regular boosters. “The biology of the variants and how they can overcome the biology of how your immune system ...

  • ‘The Social Dilemma’ Filmmakers Say Social Media Companies Have “Polluted” Our “Information Ecosystem” – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

    Jeff Orlowski, director of the award-winning Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, used to be an avid social media user. Not anymore. Around 2017, he says, he started becoming alarmed about “manipulative design techniques” employed by social media companies, and with his documentary collaborators he set out to illustrate the ways social media platforms have harmed […]

  • Ex-NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42; autopsy pending

    Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday. The Washington County sheriff's office said McClure's body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

  • Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

    Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19, secured a place in a U.S. House runoff for her late husband’s seat Saturday night. With votes still being counted, Wright was ahead with more than 18% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Close behind were Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for the other runoff spot.

  • Iran set to feature in meeting of US's Blinken and UK's Raab

    Issues related to Iran are set to feature in talks later Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The bilateral talks come a day ahead of the first face-to-face discussions in two years of foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other invited representatives. Blinken's visit to London, his first since being appointed by President Joe Biden, comes amid mounting speculation of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran.

  • Can PSG and Real Madrid prevent all-English Champions League final?

    A second all-English Champions League final in three seasons is in sight with Manchester City and Chelsea in strong positions heading into the second legs of their last-four ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid this week.

  • Exclusive: Novavax plans to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Europe from late 2021 - EU source

    Novavax has told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc towards the end of this year, new guidance that could lead to a formal contract being signed as early as this week, an EU official told Reuters. A deal would see Novavax supply a total of up to 200 million doses of the vaccine, providing the EU with booster shots to help contain the coronavirus and potentially guard against new variants, according to the official, who has direct knowledge of the discussions. Novavax reached a preliminary deal with the bloc in December, but a final agreement has been delayed because the U.S. company has struggled to source some raw materials, Reuters reported in March.

  • Baidu rolls out paid driverless taxi service in Beijing

    Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company to commercialize autonomous driving operations in China. Unlike previous Baidu autonomous driving demonstrations in Beijing, this was the first time there was no safety driver sitting behind the wheel. Up to 10 Apollo “robotaxis” are now operating simultaneously in an area of about 3 square kilometers (1.2 square miles), picking up and dropping off passengers at eight stops in Shougang Park in western Beijing.

  • Sofia Kenin is first U.S. tennis player to meet Olympic qualifying criteria

    Sofia Kenin became the first American tennis player to mathematically clinch a Tokyo Olympic spot, more than a month before the fields are determined via world rankings.