Bulldozing Boris and messianic Raab: Michel Barnier’s withering verdict on Britain’s Brexit team

Michel Barnier has blasted Boris Johnson's Brexit negotiators as "childish" and "not up to the task", with his European team the only "adults in the room".

Mr Barnier, 70, is releasing La Grande Illusion (The Grand Illusion), a 500-page secret diary of Brexit negotiations, on Thursday.

In it, the silver-haired Frenchman paints a picture of petulant British negotiators under Mr Johnson, who he said had not fully grasped the implications of Brexit and was full of bluster and bluff.

At one point in the talks, when he says the British had wrongly claimed that the EU had ruled out a Canada-style trade relationship, Mr Barnier writes: "We looked at each other with incredulity. It was almost childish."

An aide told him: "We must now do what we always said we would do: be the adults in the room – calm, united, ready for all scenarios."

When the Johnson Government threatened to introduce clauses to the Internal Market Bill allowing it to unilaterally modify certain provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Barnier writes: "I didn't find the current team in Downing Street up to the task over the challenges of Brexit, nor the responsibility which was theirs for having wished for Brexit.

"I simply no longer had trust. Yet we needed trust to reach a deal on our future relationship."

He called the move an attempt by the Prime Minister to "throw a dead cat on the table" – a diversionary tactic when "you are overwhelmingly losing the argument".

On the other hand, Mr Barnier reserves praise for the "elegant" Theresa May and her efforts to negotiate a deal, describing her as "a courageous and tenacious woman among lots of men who played their personal hand rather than the future of their country".

He writes that when he first met Mrs May at the start of the negotiation process, he "couldn't help but look at her shoes" and expresses admiration for her dogged attempts to steer the course.

"But for sure for us, this woman who didn't like Brexit, which she was obliged to see through, and which she didn't want, was infinitely preferable as Prime Minister to all the Brexiters," he says.

Voicing disdain for his British opposite numbers, he dismisses Dominic Raab as a man with a "Messianic light in his eye" who "lacks nuance", and says David Davis kept a low profile and "avoided blows".

Jacob Rees-Mogg is described as "one of the most ideological Eurosceptic Conservative MPs and decidedly the most opportunistic, who cultivates a style that is more 19th century than close to the people". Olly Robbins, on the other hand, wins plaudits as "taking the measure better than others of the consequences of Brexit and seeking to limit the damage".

Jeremy Corbyn gets short shrift as an "old school Leftist" who failed to grasp the technicalities of the negotiations and bore a "heavy responsibility" for sitting on fence. But Mr Corbyn's successor, Sir Keir Starmer, receives the Barnier stamp of approval "as I get the feeling I am dealing with a future prime minister of the UK".

As for Mr Johnson, Mr Barnier lets rip as he writes about his resignation as Foreign Secretary. "In truth, Boris Johnson committed so many errors and verbal 'outbursts' that his nomination as head of the Foreign Office seemed incongruous in numerous capitals. And I can imagine that this was also the sentiment of many British diplomats.

"At that moment [of his resignation], I think that deep down, Theresa May must have been relieved to see him go."

However, Mr Barnier adds that Mr Johnson "shouldn't be underestimated", describing him as a "bulldozer, genuine and impish, in all quite a sympathetic character". He writes: "I was convinced that Boris Johnson was a pragmatic politician who wanted to find a deal because he needed to."

The deal was finally signed on Dec 24, just a week before the deadline.

But Mr Barnier says the EU must remain "vigilant" in case the UK seeks to "enter via the window into the common market, whose door it shut" and warns: "We won't have to wait long before the British Government seeks to use its newfound legislative autonomy to win itself, sector by sector, a competitive advantage."