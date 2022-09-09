Michelin looking for workers at upcoming job fair. What to know if you want to be hired

Michelin is hosting a hiring event for production operators at its plant in Spartanburg County.

The in-person job fair is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus 1875 E. Main St., Duncan.

Karen Francis, Operations Manager for recruiting at Michelin, said the company is looking to hire 60 candidates and is always looking for more employees.

"Our immediate need is over 60 positions, but we hire every month," Francis said. "For this one [job fair], we typically have them quarterly. We do something weekly called 'walk in Tuesdays,' which allows candidates to walk on site and meet with the recruiters."

Michelin is looking to hire production operators for its plant in Spartanburg.

The production operator positions consist of factory line work to produce tires. Ideal candidates must be willing to work rotating shifts and can lift 50-75 pounds, reoccurring and unassisted.

Starting pay for the job is $19.84 an hour and includes full benefits on the first day of employment. Michelin provides 16-week training for new hires.

The company is not looking for anyone with certain experience to fill these jobs. Francis said candidates must have reliable transportation, stable work history and a positive attitude with the willingness to learn

"They don't have to have experience, but one of the things we look for is steady employment," Francis said. "They just want someone who will come to work, show up on time and learn the process. You have to have a good attitude and want to do the job."

Michelin is a leader in innovation in the global tire industry. Headquartered in Greenville, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada.

If you are wanting to learn more about the job opportunities Michelin provides, visit here.

