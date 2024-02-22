Michelin star chef flies to Australia in case Taylor Swift eats at her restaurant

The chef who catered for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has reportedly flown to Australia in case Taylor Swift decides to eat at her restaurant.

Clare Smyth, who lives in Wandsworth, has jetted to Sydney where the megastar is staying during her Eras Tour in case she books a table at the Australian branch of her restaurant.

The singer is currently staying in Crown Sydney’s £20,000 a night 88th floor penthouse with her partner Travis Kelce after the American football player flew out to join her.

Clare Smyth was recently voted the world’s best female chef

Yahoo Lifestyle reported the luxury hotel flew out Smyth who won three Michelin stars for her London restaurant Core in 2021 and previously worked under Gordon Ramsey for 13 years.

She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the hospitality industry in 2013 and is a personal favourite of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, having catered their wedding reception in 2018.

Swift’s Australian appearance comes as she was confirmed as the biggest-selling global recording artist of 2023.

The American superstar, 34, broke another record by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time.

Meghan Markle with Clare Smyth during a charity visit (Getty Images)

The prize is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their entire body of work.

Swift has previously topped the worldwide chart in 2014, 2019 and 2022, more than any other artist since the prize began 11 years ago, the IFPI said.

During last year, she also broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour ever with The Eras Tour which became the first to surpass one billion US dollars in revenue.