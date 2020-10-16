Michelin-star chefs share easy recipes you can make at home, from one-pot dinners to 30-minute meals

Insider has been talking to Michelin-starred chefs about their favorite recipes to make at home. Josh Emett

Insider has been talking to Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to find out what they love to cook at home.

They divulged their favorite 30-minute dishes and one-pot meals, plus recipes for breakfast, dessert, and more.

From lemon ricotta pancakes to cacio e pepe, here's your ultimate guide of recipes by Michelin-starred chefs.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Over these last few months, we've all been spending more time in the kitchen, including the pros behind some of the world's most prestigious restaurants.

Insider decided to reach out and see just what Michelin-starred chefs like to whip up in their own homes, finding out their favorite recipes for everything from breakfast to dessert.

They divulged their secrets for the perfect gumbo and Korean braised short ribs, and kept our mouths watering with tales of handmade sushi rolls and cacio e pepe.

Whether you're looking for easy one-pot recipes or can only spare 30 minutes, there's sure to be something here that will get you excited for dinner.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not begin with some lemon ricotta pancakes?

New Zealand chef Josh Emett loves whipping up lemon ricotta pancakes. Aleksei Potov/Shutterstock

New Zealand chef Josh Emett told Insider that the key to getting the pancakes right is making sure to rest the mix "for a couple of hours" and using powdered icing sugar to "make them a little lighter."

"The cooking also needs to be controlled and slow to get the perfect color and crispness," he added.

Click here for 8 essential breakfast dishes from Michelin-starred chefs.

When you're tired of doing dishes, mussels are an easy one-pot meal that you can make in less than 20 minutes.

You can cook a pot of mussels in less than 20 minutes. Larisa Blinova/Shutterstock

Ryan Ratino, the owner and chef of Bresca in Washington, DC, told Insider that he loves cooking mussels in ale.

"This dish is incredibly simple, but very satisfying," he said. "You just need some garlic, thyme, parsley, butter, and a good ale."

Click here for 7 easy one-pot meals from Michelin-starred chefs.

Story continues

When you're dining solo, cacio e pepe is a great way to go.

Emett loves whipping up cacio e pepe when he's dining alone. Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock

"Cacio e pepe is the most basic of pasta dishes," Emett told Insider. "But, when made correctly, it is sensational."

The New Zealand chef recommends adding a little butter if you want your pasta to be extra creamy, but hold off on the salt.

Click here for 8 easy dishes from Michelin-starred chefs when you're cooking for one.

If you miss traveling, use food to transport you back to some of your favorite trips.

One of DeSteno's dinners inspired by her Istanbul trip included hummus, yogurt, eggplant, and homemade simit bread. Lauren DeSteno

Lauren DeSteno, the corporate executive chef at Altamarea Group (which includes the Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Marea), told Insider she has been whipping up meals to remind her of a recent visit to Istanbul.

"I was missing that period of freedom, when we could go wherever we wanted," she said. "I knew that making some Turkish dishes would bring me back there for a delicious moment."

Click here for 10 easy dishes that Michelin-star chefs like to cook when they're not at work.

Homemade meatballs are perfect for those nights when you need something extra comforting.

Homemade meatballs are the ultimate comfort food. Linus Strandholm / EyeEm / Getty Images

Ollie Dabbous, the chef at Hide in London, told Insider that the key to making great meatballs is the addition of a panade — a mix of bread, milk, and eggs.

"This softens the mix so they are yielding, rather than firm," he said. "Of all the things I make at home, this is the most satisfying — and there's only one pan to wash up!"

Click here for 5 essential comfort-food recipes from Michelin-starred chefs.

Only got 30 minutes? Spaghetti aglio e olio will transport you to Italy in just 15.

Spaghetti aglio e olio is a traditional Italian pasta dish. Aozde/Shutterstock

David Shim, the chef at Cote in Manhattan, told Insider that he loves making this garlic pasta dish when he's at home and just needs to "get a quick meal in."

"It's one of those meals that doesn't take a lot of prep time," he said. "And I'm sure everyone has garlic and olive oil at home."

Click here for 7 easy 30-minute meals from Michelin-starred chefs.

If you're looking to brush up on those cooking skills, quiche Lorraine is a classic dish that will impress your family and friends.

Quiche Lorraine is a classic recipe and a crowd-pleaser. AS Food studio/Shutterstock

Emett told Insider that quiche Lorraine is one of his "favorite dishes of all time."

"You can eat it warm or cold the next day, " he said. "It's also great for picnics or for a light lunch with friends, served with a very simple salad."

Click here for 9 classic recipes a Michelin-starred chef believes every home cook should know how to make.

Pizza doesn't just have to be for lunch or dinner — it also makes a great snack.

Chef DeSteno loves making small pizzas on a flatbread or lavash wrap. Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Chef DeSteno told Insider that she loves whipping up pizza on a flatbread or lavash wrap for a filling snack.

"This easy-to-make pizza is great when you're low on time, or have some picky eaters to satisfy," she said.

Click here for 7 gourmet snacks that Michelin-star chefs whip up at home in minutes.

If you're looking for a new chicken dish, why not try Chef Daniel Boulud's poulet à l'Estragon.

Chef Daniel Boulud's poulet à l'Estragon. Thomas Schauer

Boulud told Insider that he learned how to cook this dish in Lyon, France, when he was just 15.

"It brings back so many happy memories of being a young chef," Boulud said. "This recipe will always be a summer favorite of mine."

Click here for 7 easy chicken dishes that Michelin-starred chefs love making at home.

Skip your usual hot dogs and hamburgers for barbecue night and throw on a steak with chimichurri sauce instead.

Chef Cantu loves pairing his steak with a homemade chimichurri sauce. Lisovskaya/Getty Images

Val Cantu, the head chef at Californios in San Francisco, told Insider that chimichurri is one of his favorite "easy and super fast condiments" for steak.

"I'll do parsley, cilantro, serrano peppers, and shallots with red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar," Cantu said. "And mix it with olive oil, salt, probably the zest of one lemon, and then the juice of that same lemon."

Click here for 6 easy dishes Michelin-starred chefs make on the grill that aren't just burgers and hot dogs.

There's so much you can do with avocado, like taking a cue from the British and adding it to a shrimp cocktail.

The British use avocado in their version of a shrimp cocktail. Cultura RF/BRETT STEVENS/Getty Images

Chef Paul Liebrandt, who is hosting virtual cooking classes with CocuSocial, told Insider that he's loved this traditional English pub dish since he was a kid.

"I remember the pleasure of eating the shrimp with the avocado, the Marie Rose sauce, those flavors resonate," he said. "They're tattooed on your brain for the rest of your life."

Click here for 9 easy dishes you can make with an avocado, according to Michelin-starred chefs.

Give your regular boiled eggs a twist by soaking them in a savory soy sauce marinade.

Boiled eggs can last in the fridge for up to five days in this soy sauce marinade. ALLEKO/Getty Images

Junghyun Park, the chef behind Atomix and Atoboy in New York City, told Insider that he often makes this marinade for a big batch of boiled eggs, which can last in the fridge for up to five days.

"The recipe is great for a home cook of all levels, and of all family sizes," he said.

Click here for 8 egg dishes that Michelin-starred chefs can't live without.

Splurge on some white truffles to make your pasta night at home feel extra special.

Chef Srijith Gopinathan loves combining white truffles with tagliatelle pasta. Bepsimage/Getty Images

When temperatures begin to dip, Srijith Gopinathan — the executive chef at Taj Campton Place Restaurant in San Francisco — loves whipping up a rich and creamy plate of tagliatelle with white truffles.

"It's sinfully rich," he told Insider. "A small bowl of it will fill you up."

Click here for 7 easy pasta dishes that Michelin-starred chefs swear by.

A homemade tomato stew can be repurposed in a variety of ways throughout the week.

Chef Paul Liebrandt loves putting his tomato stew on pasta or fresh bread. Kinga Paruzel/EyeEm/Getty Images

Chef Liebrandt told Insider that he loves using this tomato stew for everything from a sauce for pasta to a spread for fresh bread.

"I stew everything in a pot together for around an hour or an hour-and-a-half — depending on how big the tomatoes are — to remove excess water," he said. "As a base it's really easy to do and it's all in one pot, so it's really clean for cooking at home."

Click here for 8 easy big-batch recipes from Michelin-starred chefs that last the whole week.

This bright and bold risotto with beets and Gorgonzola sauce will definitely impress on date night.

Enrico Bartolini

Chef Enrico Bartolini whips up this colorful dish at his eponymous restaurant at the MUDEC Museum of Cultures in Milan, Italy.

"I add alternating dollops of rich Gorgonzola cream, toasted walnut sauce, and tangy sour cherry sauce across areas of the plate," he told Insider. "Walnuts and Gorgonzola are a classic combination, and the cherry adds another pop of color — as well as very rich bursts of sweetness and acidity."

Click here for 7 easy dishes from Michelin-starred chefs that will spice up your at-home date night.

Ready for dessert? How about some lemon drizzle cake.

Lemon drizzle cake is a quick and easy dessert to throw together. A_Lein / Getty Images

Tom Aikens, the founder of Muse in London, told Insider that his wife and daughters are huge fans of this dessert.

"It's a very quick and easy cake to make," he said. "You just chuck it all in together and it's done in a matter of minutes. Perfect for cheering up a rainy afternoon. This cake always brings the little ones into the kitchen to help 'clean up.'"

Click here for 7 essential desserts from Michelin-starred chefs.

Read more:

I'm a terrible cook and even I could make this Michelin-starred chef's favorite spaghetti recipe

Michelin-starred chefs are sharing their favorite homemade recipes, and they're easier than you might think

A Michelin-star chef reveals the Italian dishes you should stop ordering, and what you should try instead

7 world-renowned chefs share recipes for signature dishes inspired by their moms and grandmas

Read the original article on Insider