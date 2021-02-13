Michelin-starred chefs share easy 20-minute chicken dinners you can make in a flash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anneta Konstantinides
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
chicken piccata
Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favorite 20-minute chicken recipes for dinner. Grandriver/Getty Images

  • Michelin-starred chefs shared their best 20-minute chicken recipes with Insider.

  • You can whip up chicken piccata in a flash with just lemon, capers, and butter.

  • There's also a buttermilk chicken that tastes like KFC, piri-piri chicken, and more.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Chicken is a dinner staple for a reason - it's cheap, it's filling, and it can be cooked in so many different ways.

But sometimes we just don't have the energy to make a delicious roast, or deal with all the dishes that come with a parmesan. Sometimes we just want something delicious - and fast.

So to help you out on those nights when simplicity is what you really need, Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favorite 20-minute chicken recipes.

From a sophisticated chicken piccata to a comforting buttermilk chicken that will remind you of KFC, these dishes are proof that you don't need a lot of time to make a memorable dinner.

Upgrade your classic stir-fry dish by adding some Thai cashew chicken into the mix.

thai cashew chicken
Chef Andrew Zimmerman adds roasted Thai chili paste to his stir-fry. Andrei Kravtsov/Getty Images

Andrew Zimmerman, the executive chef of Sepia in Chicago, told Insider that he often turns to a stir-fry when he needs something quick for dinner.

Zimmerman recommends using chicken thighs — although you could also use chicken breasts if you prefer — and adding some rice at the end to complete the dish.

"Cut up some chicken thighs, sauté them really quick, then add toasted cashews, scallions, garlic, and ginger," he said. "Have some rice, you're in business."

But the most important ingredient is the roasted Thai chili paste that gives your stir-fry all that flavor. Zimmerman recommends checking your supermarket's international food aisle.

"That, in conjunction with a little oyster sauce, makes a great fast sauce," he said. "You get a lot of flavor from something that you can have on hand all the time. And it can live in your fridge for a long time."

You can still have roasted chicken for dinner without spending over an hour in the kitchen.

roasted chicken quarters
Chef Chris Morgan uses chicken quarters to cut down cooking time. Frank Angeletti/Getty Images

"I love simply roasted chicken," Chris Morgan, who runs Bammy's in Washington, DC, told Insider. "When executed properly, I find few things are more delicious."

To make his roasted chicken in record time, Morgan actually uses chicken quarters, which he serves alongside grapes and shallots.

Morgan begins by mixing 6 cloves of minced garlic, 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh thyme, the zest of 2 lemons, and 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil in a small bowl. He carefully rubs the mixture under the skin of 4 chicken quarters, then seasons them generously with salt and freshly-cracked black pepper.

Morgan then tosses 2 pounds of grapes (which he's trimmed and separated into small clusters) with 2 bunches of fresh thyme, 8 shallots (peeled and split lengthwise), and 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, along with some salt and pepper.

"Put the grapes and shallots on the bottom of a medium or large roasting pan and arrange the chicken quarters on top," Morgan said.

Roast your chicken quarters at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the thighs register 165 degrees Fahrenheit and the grapes are shriveled.

After you remove the pan from the oven, Morgan recommends serving your quarters with rice and spooning the juice from the pan over each dish.

Piri-piri chicken is the perfect dish when you need something healthy and quick.

Michelin 20-minute chicken
Chef Curtis Stone's piri-piri chicken with slaw. Curtis Stone

"Piri-piri is a Portuguese sauce that combines garlic, chilis, red wine vinegar, and olive oil," Curtis Stone, who runs Maude and Gwen in Los Angeles, told Insider. "While I like things spicy, the level of heat in this puréed sauce can be adjusted if you like — just use fewer Thai chilis for a milder ride!"

To make Stone's version of piri-piri chicken for four, you'll need: 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into two to three pieces each), 6 large red Fresno chilis (coarsely chopped), 4 red Thai chilis (stemmed), 5 garlic cloves, ¼ cup red wine vinegar, 2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, ⅔ cup olive oil, and either bamboo or metal skewers.

Begin your prep by blending the chilis, garlic, vinegar, and salt in a food processor until the mixture is smooth. Then gradually add the olive oil while your machine is running.

Toss your chicken with ⅔ cup of the piri-piri mixture in a large bowl, coating your pieces. Then cover the bowl and leave it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or a full day if you want to turn this into the perfect make-ahead recipe.

After taking your bowl out of the fridge, thread your chicken pieces onto the skewers and grill them. Turn the skewers frequently and baste them with ⅓ cup of the remaining piri-piri sauce for about 12 minutes, or until the chicken is charred and cooked through.

Stone also has a quick slaw that he loves to pair with his piri-piri chicken, which includes: ¼ small head of green cabbage (thinly sliced), ¼ cucumber (halved lengthwise and thinly sliced), ¼ white onion (thinly sliced), ¼ cup fresh mint leaves (thinly sliced), 1 tablespoon finely-grated lime zest, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and kosher salt.

To make the slaw, first combine the cabbage, cucumber, onion, and mint in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the lime zest and juice with the oil to blend. Then toss the cabbage mixture with the dressing, and season with salt.

Stone recommends serving the chicken skewers and slaw with flatbreads or naan alongside your extra piri-piri sauce.

This baked chicken casserole is sure to warm you up as winter rages on.

chicken casserole
Chef Jeremy Nelson adds cream of chicken soup to his baked chicken casserole. Wichita Eagle/Contributor/Getty Images

"We all have those foods that instantly transport us to our childhood, and this chicken dish is one of those for me," Jeremy Nelson, who is part of Subtext's "This Week in the Kitchen" cooking campaign, told Insider. "Although not highbrow in any way, it's a dish my mom still makes for me."

To make Nelson's baked chicken casserole, you'll need: 3 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut 1-inch thick), 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 stick of butter (melted), 1 ½ cups of seasoned bread crumbs, and ½ pound of Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese (grated).

First lay your chicken breasts down in an even layer in a 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish. Pour the cream of chicken soup over them and spread evenly. Sprinkle on the grated cheese and add an even layer of bread crumbs on top.

Then drizzle the melted butter in a slow and even stream over the bread crumbs. Bake the casserole at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked and the bread crumbs are golden brown.

"It's easy, quick, and no pretense," Nelson said. "And I've never met a person who didn't like it."

You can whip up chicken piccata in a flash with the help of just two main ingredients.

chicken piccata
Chicken piccata gets its flavor from lemon and capers. Grandriver/Getty Images

"Chicken piccata is delicious and simple," Zimmerman said. "And it relies on lemons and capers, which can just languish in your fridge until you need them. They're both really big, assertive flavors."

First, dust your chicken breasts in flour and sauté them in butter and a little bit of olive oil (which Zimmerman said helps keep the butter from browning). Cook your chicken on medium-high heat for about four to five minutes on each side.

Then it's just a matter of making the sauce. Combine your lemon juice and capers with the browned-up flour and butter from the pan, along with some chopped fresh parsley.

"It's really fast, really flavorful, and really easy," Zimmerman said.

These Korean-chicken skewers will be perfect on nights when you're craving a spicy kick.

korean chicken skewers
Chef Brad Carter loves making Korean-chicken skewers for his staff dinners. ALLEKO/Getty Images

Brad Carter loves making variations of this dish for his staff dinners at Carters of Moseley in Birmingham, England.

Carter recommends using either boneless chicken thighs or chicken thighs that have been cut with the long drumstick bone exposed so that it "almost becomes a chicken chuck."

You can season them with Korean chili flakes and throw them on the grill, or soak the chicken thighs in buttermilk and fry them in hot oil.

Carter likes serving his grilled version with a simple flatbread or pita bread, along with his gochujang mayo — mixing the Korean chili paste with an equal amount of Kewpie mayonnaise.

If you go the fried route, Carter recommends serving your chicken with a black fermented garlic sauce (made with black garlic blended with hot water and some egg yolk).

You can make KFC in your own kitchen with the help of this mouthwatering buttermilk chicken.

Michelin 20-minute chicken
Chef Paul Ainsworth's buttermilk chicken. Andrew Callaghan

"I love this dish because it reminds me of growing up as a kid when we would have a family treat from Kentucky Fried Chicken," UK restaurateur Paul Ainsworth told Insider. "We wanted to create a dish that encapsulated that."

Ainsworth's dish only needs a couple of minutes to cook, but he recommends soaking your chicken in the marinade the night before to get maximum flavor.

To start, add 250 grams of buttermilk, 1 egg, 5 grams of garam masala, and 5 grams of smoked paprika to a mixing bowl and whisk well.

Then place your chicken thighs (deboned and cut in half) into the buttermilk mixture and mix well. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours.

To make the chicken crumb texture, mix together 250 grams of plain flour, 10 grams of onion powder, 10 grams of paprika, 10 grams of garlic powder, 50 grams of cornflakes (lightly crushed), and five sheets of phyllo or Feuille De Brick pastry sheets (cut into thin, 1-inch-long slices).

Ainsworth said cornflakes and phyllo are the "two magic ingredients" of this recipe, giving the chicken an "unbelievably crispy texture."

Remove your chicken from the fridge and place each piece, one by one, into the chicken crumb mixture.

Then fry each piece for about three to four minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they turn golden brown. Leave them on a resting rack to cool.

Then, turn the temperature up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and fry your chicken pieces again until they're dark golden and very crispy. Rest them on a paper towel and season with a combined mixture of 150 grams of garam masala and 150 grams of salt.

Serve your chicken alongside slices of green jalapeños and the chipotle mayonnaise, which is a combination of: 250 grams of plain mayonnaise, 25 grams of chipotle paste, 10 grams of lemon juice, and the fresh zest of one lemon and one lime.

"It's one of those things that works brilliantly with a chilled glass of champagne or a beautiful beer," Ainsworth said. "You couldn't eat this every day, but it's kind of healthy because you know what ingredients you're putting into it."

And don't forget about the chicken oysters.

chicken oysters
Chef Brad Carter likes using chicken oysters in simple pasta dishes. HelloRF Zcool/Shutterstock

"Chicken oysters are the two parts of chicken from underneath the bird, the two little muscles on the back," Carter explained. "A lot of people just leave them behind, but because they sit underneath they catch all the flavor."

Carter recommends saving the chicken oysters after making a roast chicken and pairing them with macaroni, English peas, some fresh herbs (like parsley, sage, and oregano), and Pecorino cheese for "a really good, quick pasta dish."

"Basically pan-fry your chicken oysters until they've got a bit of color and are a little crispy," he said. "When you turn them over just add a little bit of chicken stock, and when the chicken stock reduces that should be enough to cook them."

"Then you can use the same pan for the whole dish. Add the pasta when that's cooked, add the peas for a couple of minutes, then the herbs and the cheese," Carter added.

If you're not planning to make a roast chicken anytime soon, Carter also recommends asking your butcher if you can buy chicken oysters individually.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion, following the surprising vote Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the vote. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. Trump was and still is likely to be acquitted, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. More stories from theweek.comGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China

    The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government", echoing concerns raised by the administration of former President Donald Trump, who also moved to quit the WHO over the issue. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said all hypotheses are still open about the origins of COVID-19, after Washington said it wanted to review data from a WHO-led mission to China, where the virus first emerged.

  • Ivanka brought Trump and Pence together for ‘uncomfortable’ meeting after Capitol riot

    The president didn’t call to check on the vice-president during the attack

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

    Most days, brothers Nick and Victor Nemec drive past the spot where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed their cousin Joseph Boever with his car. The blood stains on the rural stretch of highway have nearly disappeared, a faint reminder of the September night when Ravnsborg struck Boever as he drove home from a Republican fundraiser. According to a statement he released in September, Ravnsborg at first thought he had hit a deer and only discovered he had killed a man when he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened to' Trump

    Nikki Haley is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump, saying he "let us down" and predicting he will no longer "be in the picture" going forward. Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, spoke with Politico about the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a profile published Friday, as Trump is accused of inciting the riot in a second impeachment trial. She told Politico the former president has now "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" and predicted he will not run for federal office again. "I don't think he's going to be in the picture," Haley said of Trump. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far." Haley went a step further by saying Republicans shouldn't have followed Trump as he spiraled. "We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again." At the same time, Haley defended her time working under Trump in the interview, saying she still stands by the fact that he "was someone who cared about the country" and that "there was nothing to fear about him when I worked for him." But she's "deeply disturbed by what's happened to him" since the 2020 election and said "never did I think he would spiral out like this." Still, Haley dismisses impeachment proceedings against Trump as a "waste of time." Haley is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender in 2024, and after conducting hours of interviews with her and people who know her, Politico's Tim Alberta confidently writes, "Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024." Read the full profile at Politico. More stories from theweek.comGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Austin police chief retires after criticism for use of force

    The police chief in the Texas capital city of Austin, who had been at the center of ongoing criticism following a fatal police shooting and controversial uses of force by officers, announced Friday that he is retiring after 30 years with the department. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he knows in his heart “it is time to pursue that next opportunity” and does not think he could give the attention necessary to leading the police force as he has done since May 2018. Calls for Manley to resign have been persistent since the April police killing of Michael Ramos, who was driving away from officers.

  • Homeland Security officers shoot, kill a man during ‘financial’ investigation in Gables

    A man was killed Friday afternoon in Coral Gables when agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security opened fire during an investigation into some sort of financial scheme, and after the man “brandished” a weapon, a Homeland Security spokesman said.

  • In a Disorienting Return to Civility, Joe Biden’s DOJ Backs Up Betsy DeVos

    Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education in Dirksen Building on March 5, 2020. Joe Biden’s campaign message was all about restoring order to Washington, a return of professionalism to government and an embrace of D.C.’s norms. Biden the Bland wasn’t a sexy sell, but it worked for a country weary of Donald Trump’s antics, antagonism and ambivalence about the actual job he was elected to do.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest