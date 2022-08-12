Michelle Branch Was Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Her Husband Amid Claims That He Cheated On Her

Michelle Branch was arrested in Nashville for allegedly assaulting her husband early Thursday morning shortly after sharing on social media that she found out he had cheated on her.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter admitted to slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, in the face one or two times after Nashville police responded to a domestic disturbance at their home around 2:08 a.m., according to documents filed in Davidson County court. Carney, who is the drummer for the Black Keys, did not have visible injuries, the document noted.

Branch told police that she and Carney were having an argument that began at another location and continued when they arrived at their home in Nashville, according to the document.

After Carney told police that Branch had slapped him during the argument, she was booked and charged with one count of domestic assault, according to online court records. She was released from custody several hours later, booking records show.

A representative for Branch did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the Black Keys were unsuccessful.

The incident came shortly after Branch said in a now-deleted tweet that she had "just found out" Carney had cheated on her with his manager while she was home with their 6-month-old daughter.

News of her arrest broke Friday morning after Branch had announced in a statement to TMZ and People that she and Carney were splitting up.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch said. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch rose to prominence in the early 2000s after releasing her major-label debut album The Spirit Room. Her single "Everywhere" was a hit and peaked at No. 12 on Billboard's "Hot 100" list.

She went on to produce several more Billboard hits throughout the 2000s and collaborated with Santana and Jessica Harp, with whom she formed the duo group called the Wreckers.

Branch and Carney began dating while producing her third studio album Hopeless Romantic, which was released in 2017, together. They married in 2019 and have two children together.