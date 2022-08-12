Michelle Branch arrested amidst reported split from husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch was arrested early Thursday morning in her Nashville home and charged with domestic assault, according to court documents.

Police were called to the Forest Hills home around 2 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Branch told police she slapped a person's face once or twice during an argument. The person had no visible injuries, the documents stated.

The Tennessean does not name victims of domestic violence.

A Davidson County judge charged Branch, 39, with misdemeanor domestic assault, according to court documents.

Police arrested Branch on the same day multiple outlets confirmed the singer split from Patrick Carney, her husband of three years. Carney plays drums in Nashville-based rock duo The Black Keys.

Branch and Carney married in April 2019. They share two children.

Branch's $1,000 bail was paid and she was released at 11:38 a.m. Thursday. According to court documents, Branch's 12-hour hold was modified because she is currently breastfeeding her 6-month-old infant.

Branch is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7 for a settlement, according to court documents.

Representatives for Branch did not immediately reply for request to comment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville