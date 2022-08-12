Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault charges following split from husband Patrick Carney

(Nashville Police Department)

Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges after allegedly slapping her husband Patrick Carney.

The arrest immediately follows the singer and The Black Keys drummer’s separation after three years of marriage. They share two children, Rhys James, four, and daughter Willie Jacquet, six months.

On Thursday (11 August), TMZ first reported that, according to Nashville court documents, Branch had slapped Carney “one to two times” in the face.

Bail has been set at $1,000.

More reporting to come

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.