Michelle Branch Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge Following Split News

Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic assault, shortly after she announced she was splitting from her husband, musician Patrick Carney.

Nashville police confirmed the arrest to HuffPost, and documents show the “Everywhere” singer’s bond was set at $1,000. HuffPost has reached out to representatives for both Branch and Carney.

TMZ was the first to report the charges. Branch admitted to police that she slapped her estranged husband “one to two times,” the outlet reported.

Michelle Branch's mug shot, as provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. (Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Branch accused her husband, the drummer for the Black Keys, of cheating in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, and later released an emotional statement announcing the pair’s split.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch said in a statement provided to multipleoutlets.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she added. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The couple married in 2019 and have two children together: 4-year-old Rhys James Carney and 6-month-old Willie Jacquet Carney.

